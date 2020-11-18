Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Semtech Corporation    SMTC

SEMTECH CORPORATION

(SMTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semtech : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:32pm EST

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced plans to release the financial results of its third quarter fiscal year 2021 after the close of the market on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. The results will be released through BusinessWire and posted at www.semtech.com.

Semtech will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2021 performance and events, current business activities and conditions, and the outlook for the business. A live webcast of the call will be accessible under the “Events Calendar” section located in the Investors section of the corporate website at www.semtech.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the live call.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

SMTC-F

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SEMTECH CORPORATION
04:32pSEMTECH : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call
BU
08:07aSEMTECH : New 1N5822 QPL Schottky Diode Now Qualified to Space Grade
BU
11/12SEMTECH : and Symmetry Electronics Collaborate to Focus on Pro AV Customers
BU
11/05SEMTECH : and Sundray Create Smart Campuses and Classrooms with LoRaWAN®
BU
10/29SEMTECH : Supports New IoT Solutions for Cloud-Managed Asset and Facility Monito..
PU
10/29SEMTECH : Supports New IoT Solutions for Cloud-Managed Asset and Facility Monito..
BU
10/19SEMTECH : Builds-out LoRa Edge™ Portfolio with New Enabling Solutions to S..
BU
10/19SEMTECH : and Actility Create Evaluation Kit to Streamline Development of LoRa E..
BU
10/19SEMTECH : and TagoIO Collaborate to Develop New Cloud-based Tracking Solution
BU
10/15SEMTECH : and Packetworx Enable Remote Monitoring of Critical Equipment with LoR..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 576 M - -
Net income 2021 58,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 76,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 415 M 4 415 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 388
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart SEMTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semtech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 65,67 $
Last Close Price 67,76 $
Spread / Highest target 6,26%
Spread / Average Target -3,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohan R. Maheswaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rockell Nathan Hankin Chairman
Asaf Silberstein EVP-Operations & Information Technology
Emeka N. Chukwu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicolas Sornin CTO, VP-Architect, Wireless & Sensing Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMTECH CORPORATION28.09%4 415
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED46.68%441 262
NVIDIA CORPORATION128.17%331 644
INTEL CORPORATION-23.93%186 582
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED68.58%168 225
BROADCOM INC.20.44%153 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ