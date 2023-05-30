Semtech Empowers Future Growth With Industry Trailblazer Paul H. Pickle As President And Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer From Lantronix To Assume Role In June 2023

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Paul H. Pickle as Semtech’s new president and chief executive officer. Mr. Pickle will also join Semtech’s board of directors. Mr. Pickle will join Semtech between June 9 and June 30, 2023, pending the transition from his current role, and succeed Mohan Maheswaran, who announced his retirement in March. Mr. Maheswaran will continue to support the company as a consultant for up to 16 months.

“It has been my privilege to serve as Semtech’s chief executive officer for the past 17 years. I am very happy to hand over the leadership of this highly innovative company to Paul Pickle knowing the organization will be in great hands, ready to reach even greater heights,” said Mohan Maheswaran. “Paul has the right mix of operational leadership experience combined with strategic thinking to take our amazing portfolio of products to the next level. I will support Paul on a smooth transition as he ramps up over the next few months. I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of this organization. We have built a strong company with a dynamic team that will support the organization for the next growth cycle.”

“On behalf of the board of directors, we are thrilled to welcome Paul as Semtech’s new president and chief executive officer. Paul is a visionary leader with a proven track record of transforming and propelling businesses which makes him an exceptional fit to lead the next era of growth for Semtech,” said Rockell N. Hankin, Semtech’s chairman of the board. “With Paul’s wealth of experience in our core markets and his commitment to innovation, Semtech will be primed to deliver products based on leading-edge technologies, creating value for our shareholders. We extend our sincere gratitude to Mohan who has been a powerful and transformational leader at Semtech. Under his leadership, Semtech grew significantly and entered many of the important markets in which the company participates today.”

“I am honored to lead Semtech as its next president and chief executive officer. Semtech has a formidable portfolio of highly innovative technologies and products that serve as a foundation for future growth,” said Paul Pickle. “The semiconductor and IoT markets have become increasingly important to enabling digital transformation across industries, I firmly believe Semtech has immense potential for significant growth. I am thrilled to collaborate with the incredibly talented team to accelerate innovation and increase the value of the company and products for our customers and shareholders.”

Mr. Pickle has served as president and chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of Lantronix, Inc., a public company and global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market since April 2019. During his tenure at Lantronix revenue grew approximately 3X while market cap doubled. Prior to joining Lantronix, Mr. Pickle served as president and chief operating officer of Microsemi Corporation, a provider of semiconductor and system solutions, from November 2013 until Microsemi was acquired by Microchip Technology Inc. in May 2018 for $10.3 billion. Prior to his position as president and chief operating officer, he served Microsemi as executive vice president, leading business operations of the company’s Integrated Circuits group, where he played an integral role in the planning, developing, and execution of Microsemi’s leading edge IC solutions for communications, industrial, aerospace, and defense/security markets. Additionally, Mr. Pickle played a significant role in the successful expansion of Microsemi’s product portfolio, system and software solutions in the communications segment. During Mr. Pickle’s tenure at Microsemi, starting in 2000, he held positions of increasing responsibility including corporate vice president of Field Applications Engineering, where he developed a world class team of technical field engineers to meet Microsemi’s market expansion needs on a worldwide basis, as well as other senior positions in both sales and marketing, and product development, including running Microsemi’s Analog and Mixed-Signal team as well as the Integrated Circuit Group. Mr. Pickle received his BSME, mechanical engineering degree from the University of South Florida’s College of Engineering.

