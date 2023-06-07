Semtech : FY 2024 Q1 Conference Call Transcript

Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Anojja Shah Semtech Corporation 390-6413 Anojja.Shah@semtech.com Semtech Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results CAMARILLO, Calif., June 7, 2023-Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended April 30, 2023. Highlights for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Net sales of $236.5 million, an increase of 41.2% sequentially and 17.0% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.02 Published our first Corporate Sustainability Report showcasing our commitment to sustainability and products for environmental and social good

On May 30, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Paul H. Pickle as the next Semtech president and chief executive officer

On June 6, 2023, the Company entered into a second amendment to its existing credit agreement that provides, among other things, additional cushion with respect to certain financial covenants Results on a GAAP basis for the First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Net sales were $236.5 million

GAAP Interest expense was $20.5 million - more -

2 Semtech Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results GAAP Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $29.4 million or $0.46 diluted loss per share To facilitate a complete understanding of comparable financial performance between periods, the Company also presents performance results that exclude certain non-cash items and items that are not considered reflective of the Company's core results over time. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items and are described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Results on a Non-GAAPbasis for the First Fiscal Quarter 2024 (see the list of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures set forth in the tables below under "Supplemental Information: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results") Non-GAAP Gross margin was 48.5%

Operating margin was 9.3% Non-GAAP Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.5 million or $0.02 diluted earnings per share "Semtech exceeded the midpoint of our revenue and earnings guidance as we see signs of business stabilization," said Mohan Maheswaran, Semtech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to navigate this challenging macro-economic environment, we are taking steps to improve our operational efficiency and financial performance while focusing on executing our plans. With an expanded highly differentiated IoT portfolio, combined with our best-in-class High Performance Analog portfolio, we are well positioned to emerge stronger from this current cycle." Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Outlook Both the GAAP and non-GAAP second fiscal quarter 2024 outlook below take into account, based on the Company's current estimates, export restrictions, inflationary pressure and other macroeconomic conditions. The Company is unable to predict the full impact such challenges may have on its future results of operations. GAAP Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Outlook Net sales are expected to be in the range of $233.0 million to $243.0 million

3 Semtech Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results Fully-diluted share count is expected to be approximately 64.1 million shares

compensation is expected to be approximately $12.7 million, categorized as follows: $0.5 million cost of sales, $8.2 million SG&A, and $4.0 million R&D Transaction and integration expenses are expected to be approximately $10.0 million

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $11.1 million

Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $9.1 million Non-GAAPSecond Fiscal Quarter 2024 Outlook (see the list of non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP SG&A expense, and Non-GAAP R&D expense to the most comparable GAAP measures set forth in the tables below under "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook") Non-GAAP Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 47.5% to 49.5%

normalized tax rate for fiscal year 2024 is expected to be approximately 12% Non-GAAP Diluted (loss) earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.02) to $0.06 The Company is unable to include a reconciliation of the forward-lookingnon-GAAP normalized tax rate and non-GAAP Diluted loss per share to the corresponding GAAP measures as this is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the impact of share-based awards and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures. The Company expects the variability of the above charges to have a potentially significant impact on its GAAP financial results. Webcast and Conference Call Semtech will be hosting a conference call today to discuss its first fiscal quarter 2024 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time. The dial-in number for the call is (877) 407-0312. Please use conference ID 13736081. An audio webcast will be available on Semtech's website at www.semtech.comin the "Investor Relations" section under "Investor News." A replay of the call will be available through July 5, 2023 at the same website or by calling (877) 660-6853 and entering conference ID 13736081.

4 Semtech Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, this release includes a presentation of select non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's non-GAAP measures of gross margin, SG&A expense, R&D expense, operating margin, net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders, diluted (loss) earnings per share and normalized tax rate exclude the following items, if any: Share-based compensation

compensation Amortization of purchased intangibles, impairments and credit loss reserves

Restructuring and transaction costs (including costs associated with the acquisition of Sierra Wireless), and other acquisition or disposition-related gains or losses

disposition-related gains or losses Share-based compensation acceleration expense related to the acquisition of Sierra Wireless

compensation acceleration expense related to the acquisition of Sierra Wireless Litigation expenses or dispute settlement charges or gains

Cumulative other reserves associated with historical activity including environmental and pension

Equity method (loss) income

Interest income from debt investments To provide additional insight into the Company's second quarter outlook, this release also includes a presentation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude the items identified above because such items are either operating expenses that would not otherwise have been incurred by the Company in the normal course of the Company's business operations, or are not reflective of the Company's core results over time. These excluded items may include recurring as well as non-recurring items, and no inference should be made that all of these adjustments, charges, costs or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For example: certain restructuring and integration-related expenses (which consist of employee termination costs, facility closure or lease termination costs, and contract termination costs) may be considered recurring given the Company's ongoing efforts to be more cost effective and efficient; certain acquisition and disposition-related adjustments or expenses may be deemed recurring given the Company's regular evaluation of potential transactions and investments; and certain litigation expenses or dispute settlement charges or gains (which may include estimated losses for which the Company may have established a reserve, as well as any actual settlements, judgments, or other resolutions against, or in favor of, the Company related to litigation, arbitration, disputes or similar matters, and insurance recoveries received by the Company related to such matters) may be viewed as recurring given that the Company may from time to time be involved in, and may resolve, litigation, arbitration, disputes, and similar matters.