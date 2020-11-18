Log in
Semtech : New 1N5822 QPL Schottky Diode Now Qualified to Space Grade

11/18/2020 | 08:07am EST

New JANS qualification opens this device up for sale into satellite/spacecraft applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the qualification of its new Schottky diode to space grade.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005428/en/

Semtech Hi-Rel Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semtech Hi-Rel Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new addition, JANS1N5822 (also available as JANS1N5822US in MELF surface mount packaging), is Semtech’s first Schottky diode for use in space applications. This diode will add to the range of QPL high reliability devices available from Semtech. This qualification will make Semtech the second qualified manufacturer for this highly specialized diode.

“Semtech’s new space grade qualification provides another source for this popular device to our satellite and spacecraft customer base,” said Alan Burchfield, Power and High Reliability Product Line Director for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “As with the rest of the product family, this device and the die within can be used as building blocks for custom devices to match our customers' specific needs.”

The new diode is qualified to JANS assurance level in accordance with MIL-PRF-19500 and will be available in axial and surface mount (MELF) packages. The device will be available through distribution. For pricing and purchasing options, inquire by contacting a local sales office in the U.S.

Key Specifications

  • Reverse Working Voltage VRWM = 40V
  • Output Current IO = 3A
  • Forward Voltage Drop VF = 0.5V @ 3A
  • Operating Junction Temperature Range TJ = -65C to +125C

Resources

About Semtech’s High Reliability Products

Semtech's High Reliability Products include Qualified Products List (QPL) and non-QPL rectifiers, Schottky diodes, Transient Voltage Suppressors (including DO-160G for high speed interfaces) and Zener diodes in axial and surface-mount packages, as well as assemblies in catalog and custom configurations. A new range of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) diodes and power management devices round out the offerings. Designed to operate across a wide temperature range in unforgiving environments, these devices are ideal for aerospace, industrial and military applications.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “can be,” “will,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation.

SMTC-P


© Business Wire 2020
