SEMTECH CORPORATION

(SMTC)
Semtech : Preventing Drone Failure with ESD Protection

01/07/2021 | 05:02pm EST
In my 20 years at Semtech, I have been fortunate to have worked on many interesting products and experienced many market successes along the way. However, being a part of the first BlueRiver® ASIC development was certainly a career highlight in many ways. First, it was a treat to be immersed in the amazing and innovative technologies that are the backbone of BlueRiver: 10G Ethernet, IP networking, advanced video processing, and high speed video to name but a few! Second, I was able to explore the broad applications and plethora of use cases in the exciting Professional AV market that will be enabled by, and benefit from, the BlueRiver ASIC. And finally, I had the pleasure of working with a world class team of engineers and professionals dedicated to growing the video business in Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group.

Semtech Corporation published this content on 07 January 2021

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 588 M - -
Net income 2021 61,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 779 M 4 779 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 388
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart SEMTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semtech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 74,08 $
Last Close Price 73,52 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohan R. Maheswaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rockell Nathan Hankin Chairman
Asaf Silberstein EVP-Operations & Information Technology
Emeka N. Chukwu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicolas Sornin CTO, VP-Architect, Wireless & Sensing Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMTECH CORPORATION1.98%4 779
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.58%507 858
NVIDIA CORPORATION-3.37%312 335
INTEL CORPORATION1.59%209 408
BROADCOM INC.-2.83%173 040
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED0.06%170 996
