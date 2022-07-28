Semtech, SkyLab and HeNet Provide Stena Line Vessels with Multi-Band Gateways Leveraging LoRa®

Collaboration launches first multi-band gateways using LoRa® for optimal maritime logistics and condition monitoring

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with SkyLab, an independent supplier of wireless sensors, GPS tracking and monitoring systems, and HeNet B.V., developers of the LongAP, to provide a dual-band network using Semtech’s LoRa® devices in the LongAP Pro gateway for Stena Line’s RoRo/Passenger vessel MV Stena Hollandica.

Leveraging Semtech’s LoRa 2.4GHz gateway reference design, the innovative, dual-band gateway complements sub-GHz LoRaWAN® standard coverage with the support of the 2.4GHz global industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) band, to optimally address global maritime logistics and sea condition monitoring use cases.

“Asset tracking and condition monitoring at sea is now easier than ever through our work with Semtech and its LoRa 2.4GHz technology alongside HeNet B.V.’s LongAP Pro gateway,” said Remy de Jong Sr, technical director, SkyLab B.V. “As a result of the joint collaboration, we’re offering a unique dual-band network that is perfect for maritime companies, such as Stena Line, to assist with the approximately 28,000 departures yearly while ensuring client/customer satisfaction and safe tracking/monitoring of the millions of tons of cargo on the vessel.”

When there is a need to continually track and trace across vessels and land carriers in different regions of the world, a gateway offering ubiquitous coverage utilizing the 2.4GHz and the sub-GHz bands can simplify the roaming of trackers and sensors.

“In a current time where global supply chains are under pressure to increase visibility and predictability, Semtech is continuing to solve these challenges with the expansion of our LoRa portfolio with multi-band capabilities,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Simplified and cost efficient multi-band support is unlocking potential new uses in worldwide asset tracking such as maritime logistics, through the all-in-one capabilities of LoRa.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa chip-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 170 countries. With the proliferation of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard, the LoRa Developer Portal is a place to learn, connect, collaborate, and find resources to help accelerate your LoRa development process. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About SkyLab B.V.

SkyLab is a brand-independent ICT IoT supplier of measurement & sensor solutions and (indoor) tracking and retrieval systems. The company has more than 30 years of experience in IT, transportation security, law enforcement tracking and retrieval systems, asset tracking for Fortune 500 companies and solutions supplier for the insurance industry. SkyLab's solutions are used to observe and track products, objects, means of transport, work equipment, packages and people. With these solutions, the company mainly focuses on smart cities, tracking and tracing systems, gateways, sensors and other applications on the market. Visit www.skylab.nl for more information.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

