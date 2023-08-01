LoRa®-based sensors and gateways using the LoRaWAN® standard protect San Francisco’s iconic Ghirardelli Square with real-time monitoring for leak detection

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider, along with Kairos, an innovator in operational risk management solutions for commercial and residential properties, announce their collaboration to enhance water monitoring and leak protection at the renowned Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco. Kairos’ leak detection strip sensors and gateways based on Semtech’s LoRa® technology operate on a LoRaWAN® network and connect to the cloud to enable real-time monitoring. If any water leaks are detected, these LoRa-enabled sensors send an instantaneous alert to facilities management so that any potential damage to the property can be greatly reduced or eliminated with quick action.

Semtech’s LoRa technology continues to be the de facto LPWAN wireless platform of Internet of Things (IoT) devices with more than 300 million LoRa end nodes deployed across the globe. Semtech's LoRa chipsets connect sensors to the cloud and enable real-time communication of data and analytics. This prompt management helps to enhance the efficiency and productivity of sustainable IoT use cases such as agriculture, industrial, transportation, and more.

Largely considered to be the country’s first successful real estate adaptive reuse project, Ghirardelli Square is a remarkable blend of rich history and contemporary infrastructure. Integrating state-of-the-art leak protection systems without disrupting the tenant and customer experience, or critical infrastructure, is a typical challenge that acquirers and restoration teams encounter across the United States. Putting modern, non-intrusive facility management systems at the heart of all risk mitigation efforts is critical to preserving these iconic assets.

“The United States spends upwards of one billion dollars annually on restoration projects, promoting economic, environmental, and educational benefits for businesses and consumers,” said Tom Mueller, executive vice president and general manager, IoT System Products Group at Semtech Corporation. “As we modernize and preserve more historical locations, we must use minimally invasive, low-power and long-range risk mitigation solutions that do not disrupt the cultural experience. From water leaks to smoke detection, to air quality, to power management, and more, LoRa is the answer. And, in the case of Ghirardelli Square, who doesn’t like a wonderful piece of chocolate?”

Previously, rainfall led to water intrusion into one of the main switchgear rooms at Ghirardelli Square, resulting in temporary interruptions for the building and neighboring businesses. With the application of Noah Multifunction Leak Sensors, based on LoRa technology and running on a LoRaWAN network, the site team addressed this challenge comprehensively. The patented asset protection system detected multiple leaks within the first month itself, successfully preventing substantial damage.

“Having built a real estate home service business and witnessed the aftermath of over 3,000 water damage incidents made me realize the size of this problem that plagues about 14,000 homes a day in the US,” said Dean Fung-A-Wing, chief executive officer and Founder of Kairos. “Water detection systems for commercial and multifamily properties must be affordable, require minimal maintenance, and consume little energy to provide a good return on investment and environmental benefits. With Semtech’s LoRa technology, our discrete Kairos sensor solutions significantly impact even the most challenging real estate assets. Our sensors install in seconds while providing data, coverage, and protection for up to 10 years.”

Today, the historic chocolate factory is a specialty retail and dining complex. To learn more about how Semtech, Kairos, and the LoRaWAN network can protect buildings or safeguard restoration projects, visit https://www.semtech.com/lora/lora-applications.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa chip-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of long range, ultra-low power and cost efficient IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 173 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance and produces the “The WAN Network Show” podcast to connect massive IoT end users to operators of LoRaWAN networks around the world. With the proliferation of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard, the LoRa Developer Portal is a technical support platform for IoT innovators to learn, connect, collaborate, and find resources to help accelerate product development efforts and expedite time to market. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT and creates a more sustainable and smarter planet, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Kairos

Kairos is on a mission to help real estate owners everywhere secure a more resilient and sustainable future through the use of advanced leak detection and water metering technology. Its patented core solution enables real estate owners to shift from a state of reactionary repair and maintenance to one that is proactive and preventative. The company has helped protect over 9,000 apartment units from the recurring threat of water damage, detecting hundreds of potentially catastrophic leaks. Join Kairos on its mission to impact the largest asset class in the world. Here https://www.kairoswater.io/about

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risk factors set forth in Semtech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 30, 2023 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

