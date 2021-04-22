Log in
Semtech : Accelerates Technology Deployments Aimed at Enabling a Better World

04/22/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol leveraged to remedy environmental challenges and drive global change

CAMARILLO, Calif., Apr. 22, 2021 - Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, is amplifying its mission to make the planet a smarter, more connected and sustainable place by providing an innovative Internet of Things (IoT) platform. With solutions deployed globally, Semtech's LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol help reduce environmental impacts and remedy challenges facing the global community spanning wildlife protection, sustainable farming, combating COVID-19, water conservation to high-risk flood monitoring.

'By investing in LoRaWAN and LoRa, we're showing the world that Semtech is committed in our efforts toward sustainability, and developing technology solutions that improve environmental consciousness and conserve resources,' said Mohan Maheswaran, president and CEO, Semtech. 'LoRa devices' easy-to-deploy capabilities have the potential to bring connectivity to all, creating a smarter and safer planet.'

Semtech continues to develop products and enable solutions that create greater efficiencies and connections to care for communities, people and resources. LoRa devices serve a range of IoT applications across a variety of industries and are designed to be scalable and easy to implement:

  • Wildlife Protection: Sensors integrated with LoRa can track and protect endangered species from poachers in national parks across Asia and Africa. Park rangers can leverage data collected from the sensors to track wildlife movement and monitor park perimeters to ensure wildlife is safe at all times.
  • Sustainable Farming: By leveraging LoRa, farmers and ranchers can measure environmental conditions that influence crop production, track the health of livestock and enable efficiencies that can reduce environmental impact, while maximizing yield and minimizing expenses.
  • Combating COVID-19: LoRa is enabling public safety solutions to ensure health care regulation and compliance in the workplace, while also addressing the needs of medical professionals. Example solutions can assist with proximity sensors and contact tracing.
  • Water Conservation: According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, household leaks waste approximately nearly 900 billion gallons of water annually. Through integrating LoRa into water management systems, smart homes and buildings have the ability to monitor their water usage and potentially decrease water wastage.
  • Reaching Rural Communities: 3.7 billion people globally lack connectivity, and the COVID-19 crisis has only reinforced the need for it, particularly for those in rural areas (World Economic Forum). By integrating LoRa into connectivity solutions that enable two-way communications to and from satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), affordable global connectivity is providing coverage to those in rural areas who would otherwise be without.
  • Flood Monitoring: Sensors integrated with LoRa have been deployed to autonomously monitor rising sea levels as a result of the climate change effects. The use of these sensors have been valuable in coastal regions with a high risk of flooding.

For more information regarding Semtech's LoRa devices and applications used for reducing environmental impact, download the new e-book.

About Semtech's LoRa® Platform

Semtech's LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra- low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, andIoT services worldwide. Semtech's LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® protocol, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa site.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words 'mission to,' 'strive to,' 'dedicated to,' 'designed to' or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are 'forward-looking statements' and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and 'Risk Factors.' Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

###

Disclaimer

Semtech Corporation published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 12:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
