    SMTC   US8168501018

SEMTECH CORPORATION

(SMTC)
  Report
Semtech : Addressing Food Supply Inefficiencies With IoT Solutions

05/26/2021 | 11:17am EDT
Hunger Decimates Communities Worldwide

World hunger is a catastrophic issue facing millions of people, and it is on the rise. Globally, around 690 million people go to bed hungry each night, and this figureis expected to increase to 840 million people by 2030.

Tags: LoRa, Smart Agriculture, Smart Cities, Wireless RF, Internet of Things, ESG

Smart retail, which refers to the hybridization between traditional shopping methods and modern 'smart' technologies, is transforming the retail landscape. Through the Internet of Things (IoT), data is accumulated via communication between implanted devices and computers. As a result, consumers may enjoy a more personalized, faster and more intuitive retail experience. This can manifest as individualized coupons and smartly curated inventories.

Tags: LoRa, Wireless RF, IoT, Smart Retail

With more than 178 million end nodes, 1.3 million gateways and 150 public or private network operators and growing, Semtech's LoRa® devices is the de facto wireless platform of Internet of Things (IoT)*. ABI Research estimates that by 2026, more than 50% of all non-cellular low power wide area connections will feature LoRa. The proliferation of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol is undeniable.

Tags: LoRa, Wireless RF, Internet of Things

Q. What is Swarm Technologies?

A. Swarm provides the world's lowest-cost global, two-way satellite connectivity network for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. With 93 of its extra-small satellites currently in orbit, Swarm supports customers across a range of industries including maritime shipping, agriculture, energy, logistics & transportation, global development, environmental research, and more. Swarm's uniquely small satellites provide global coverage and are well-suited for low-bandwidth use cases such as asset tracking and sensor monitoring.

Tags: LoRa, Wireless RF, Internet of Things, Space

The year 2020 brought extraordinary challenges that forced many to overcome and find atypical solutions. As 2021 is being welcomed with open arms, there is a renewed sense of hope and optimism, knowing that governments and pharmaceutical companies are working tirelessly to roll out the COVID-19 vaccines with the intent of safely returning people to everyday life and a sense of normalcy soon.

Tags: LoRa, Wireless RF, Internet of Things, COVID-19, Smart Healthcare

Postal delivery companies face a highly competitive landscape as customer expectations have evolved. The demand for fast delivery times, low prices and exceptional service has driven rapid innovation: new solutions are needed in order to meet the needs of smart cities worldwide. Postal companies must also reach customers in rural areas, which are often much more difficult to serve due to inaccessibility and lack of infrastructure able to handle communication demands. Rural postal customers also tend to be older, which can present technological literacy issues.

Tags: LoRa, Smart Supply Chain Logistics, Smart Cities, Wireless RF

Densely populated urban cities are now home to an incredible 83% of all people living in the United States. As more people flock to the opportunities and culture available in urban areas, the risk of flooding is rising dramatically. In fact, flooding resulted in $45.9 billion in economic losses in 2019 alone.

Tags: LoRa, Wireless RF, Internet of Things, Smart Environment, ESG

With governments increasingly recognizing the need to control energy consumption and reduce waste, the requirement to make utilities smart is not only desirable, but also the law in many countries. Although the needs of electricity, gas and water utilities are different and highly specific, each utility type requires similar foundational technologies in terms of smart devices, connectivity and data processing.

Tags: LoRa, Smart Supply Chain Logistics, Wireless RF, Internet of Things

There are plenty of reasons to deploy an Internet of Things (IoT) network in a rural area. But connecting dozens or hundreds of sensors to a network can also be a nightmare. Wind turbines or oil wells benefit from sensors measuring their respective environments and performance, but their operators should count themselves lucky if such energy harvesting facilities happen to be in range of robust cellular networks so they can stay connected to the Internet. The same is true of cargo containers crossing an ocean on a ship; they could be easily tracked with individual identifying devices, but at sea, they need satellites to transmit and receive signals at all.

Tags: LoRa, Wireless RF, Internet of Things, Space

Bouygues Construction Matériel, a subsidiary of one of the biggest global construction groups, Bouygues Construction, is implementing an innovative asset tracking solution for smart construction. The solution, offered by Omniscient, is connecting 20,000 pieces of equipment for remote real-time management and optimization, using a LoRaWAN® network from Bouygues Telecom, the expertise of Objenious and intelligent sensors from Abeeway, a subsidiary of Actility, a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

Tags: LoRa, Smart Supply Chain Logistics, Wireless RF, Internet of Things

Disclaimer

Semtech Corporation published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 15:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 696 M - -
Net income 2022 92,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 027 M 4 027 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 394
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart SEMTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semtech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 83,40 $
Last Close Price 62,00 $
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohan R. Maheswaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emeka N. Chukwu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rockell Nathan Hankin Chairman
Asaf Silberstein EVP-Operations & Information Technology
James T. Lindstrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMTECH CORPORATION-13.59%4 027
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.00%541 396
NVIDIA CORPORATION19.86%389 556
INTEL CORPORATION14.33%229 641
BROADCOM INC.4.95%187 631
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.96%174 269