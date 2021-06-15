Log in
    SMTC   US8168501018

SEMTECH CORPORATION

(SMTC)
Semtech : Aurora Multimedia Corp. Launches New AV-over-IP Solution with Semtech's BlueRiver® Platform

06/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
New endpoint product series is based on Semtech's AVP2000 that consumes as little as 6-watts

CAMARILLO, Calif., June 15, 2021 - Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced Aurora Multimedia Corp. (Aurora), a global provider of state-of-the-art technology for IP-based AV distribution, has chosen to integrate Semtech's BlueRiver™ AVP2000 AV Processor into its Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™)-based Aurora IPX-TC3A Series offering low power AV over IP (AVoIP). Enabled by the ASIC (versus a field-programmable gate array), with power consumption as low as 6 watts, the product series features a fanless operation and renders perfect image quality with no frame latency.

'As our customers depend on AV over IP solutions to run their businesses, employing Semtech's BlueRiver technology to render near-zero frame latency and high resolution video into the Aurora IPX-TC3A Series was an easy decision,' said Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora. 'Any business setting where high quality, 4K video is needed, from esports and live events to courtrooms and government facilities, should look to Aurora's IPX series with Semtech's BlueRiver platform for a powerful small box solution.'

Semtech's BlueRiver AVP2000 complements the Aurora IPX series due to its low power consumption and small size, enabling Aurora's IPX TC3A Series to achieve up to one-fifth of the usual industry power consumption, one-fourth of the size, and one-half of the weight of competing 1G AVoIP solutions. Moreover, the AVP2000 includes an in-line AV processing engine for broadcast quality scaling, allowing for both near-zero latency switching and extension, plus image format conversion, up to 4K60 4:4:4 with uncompressed image quality, suitable for the most demanding AV over IP applications.

'This collaboration with Aurora for its BlueRiver-based IPX series showcases Semtech's continual commitment to move the needle in the Pro AV industry,' said Don Shaver, vice president of video products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. 'The adaptability and flexibility of the BlueRiver platform is ideal for an array of video needs especially where low power consumption and perfect image quality cannot be compromised.'

To learn more about Semtech's Professional AV products, visit here.

About Semtech's BlueRiver® Platform

Semtech's BlueRiver™ platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

About Aurora Multimedia

Aurora Multimedia products incorporate state-of-the-art technologies that surpass typical specifications and features. From the introduction of the industry's first non-proprietary, Web-standards-based IP control systems and touch panels, to today's advanced HDBaseT™, SDVoE™, and IPBaseT® video distribution solutions - has made Aurora a dominant force in the AV industry. Advanced AV processors with scaling, multi-image rotation, and dual/quad display processing only add to our highly adaptive, diversified product line. Aurora provides solutions for a variety of global markets, including government, education, security, hospitality, corporate, and house of worship. www.auroramm.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words 'should,' 'to achieve,' 'commitment to,' 'ideal for,' 'designed to' or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation's or its management's future plans, objectives or goals are 'forward-looking statements' and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation's annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and 'Risk Factors.' Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

###

Disclaimer

Semtech Corporation published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
