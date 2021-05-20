Semtech : Transforming Smart Retail with LoRaWAN®

With more than 178 million end nodes, 1.3 million gateways and 150 public or private network operators and growing, Semtech's LoRa® devices is the de facto wireless platform of Internet of Things (IoT)*. ABI Research estimates that by 2026, more than 50% of all non-cellular low power wide area connections will feature LoRa. The proliferation of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol is undeniable.

Are you ready to get started with LoRa? In this blog, you'll find three ways to find products and solutions from Semtech and the LoRa ecosystem, whether you are a developer, systems integrator or enterprise.

The LoRa Developer catalog features hundreds of hardware, software, networks, and service solutions from the LoRa ecosystem. The crowd-sourced catalog can be searched by vertical market, region, certification, LoRaWAN protocol version, and more to help you find off-the-shelf products and readily available services.

For solutions providers, listing your products and services in the LoRa Developer catalog is free and takes just a few minutes to submit your solution.

At Semtech, we are committed to making LoRa simple to use and easy to deploy - so now we are extending our efforts to help connect members of our ecosystem with viable business opportunities. Pinpoint is now available to help speed up and simplify the search for specific solutions featuring LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol.

Pinpoint presents a simple, brief list of request for proposals (RFPs) generated by enterprise and municipality customers. These customers have contacted us asking for our help to find the right devices and gateways to match their requirements. This new RFP listing service is designed to help you 'pinpoint' business opportunities and request to participate in the proposal.

If you're in the market to build your own device with LoRa, we have a range of solutions to find the suitable product for your needs. Beyond our portfolio of LoRa Core™, LoRa Edge™ and LoRa 2.4GHz chipsets, Semtech offers software building blocks, LoRa Basics™, and LoRa Cloud™ Services for common tasks related to LoRaWAN networks and end devices with LoRa.

Explore the range of products and services in our LoRa® product guide.

