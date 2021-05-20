Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Semtech Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMTC   US8168501018

SEMTECH CORPORATION

(SMTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semtech : Transforming Smart Retail with LoRaWAN®

05/20/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With more than 178 million end nodes, 1.3 million gateways and 150 public or private network operators and growing, Semtech's LoRa® devices is the de facto wireless platform of Internet of Things (IoT)*. ABI Research estimates that by 2026, more than 50% of all non-cellular low power wide area connections will feature LoRa. The proliferation of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol is undeniable.

Are you ready to get started with LoRa? In this blog, you'll find three ways to find products and solutions from Semtech and the LoRa ecosystem, whether you are a developer, systems integrator or enterprise.

#1: LoRa Developer Catalog

The LoRa Developer catalog features hundreds of hardware, software, networks, and service solutions from the LoRa ecosystem. The crowd-sourced catalog can be searched by vertical market, region, certification, LoRaWAN protocol version, and more to help you find off-the-shelf products and readily available services.

For solutions providers, listing your products and services in the LoRa Developer catalog is free and takes just a few minutes to submit your solution.

#2: Pinpoint RFP Portal

At Semtech, we are committed to making LoRa simple to use and easy to deploy - so now we are extending our efforts to help connect members of our ecosystem with viable business opportunities. Pinpoint is now available to help speed up and simplify the search for specific solutions featuring LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol.

Pinpoint presents a simple, brief list of request for proposals (RFPs) generated by enterprise and municipality customers. These customers have contacted us asking for our help to find the right devices and gateways to match their requirements. This new RFP listing service is designed to help you 'pinpoint' business opportunities and request to participate in the proposal.

#3: LoRa Products Guide

If you're in the market to build your own device with LoRa, we have a range of solutions to find the suitable product for your needs. Beyond our portfolio of LoRa Core™, LoRa Edge™ and LoRa 2.4GHz chipsets, Semtech offers software building blocks, LoRa Basics™, and LoRa Cloud™ Services for common tasks related to LoRaWAN networks and end devices with LoRa.

Explore the range of products and services in our LoRa® product guide.

**March 2021, Semtech Q4 and FY21 Earnings Conference Call

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRa Basics, LoRa Cloud, LoRa Core, and LoRa Edge are trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Semtech Corporation published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEMTECH CORPORATION
05:43pSEMTECH  : Transforming Smart Retail with LoRaWAN®
PU
05/19SEMTECH  : Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call
BU
05/19SEMTECH  : Three Ways to Get Started With LoRa®
PU
05/19SEMTECH  : and SAS Democratize IoT Solutions for a Better World
PU
05/18SEMTECH  : Working With Intel to Improve LiDAR Camera Technology
MT
05/18SEMTECH  : Collaborates with Intel to Develop LiDAR Technology
PU
05/12SEMTECH  : Enables InVue LIVE Products With LoRaWAN® to Revolutionize Retail Ope..
BU
05/11SEMTECH  : Satellite IoT Q&A With Swarm
PU
05/07Amazon and Apple Built Vast Wireless Networks Using Your Devices. Here's How ..
DJ
05/06SEMTECH  : Arnouse Digital Devices, Corp. Selects Semtech's AVX200T for HDMI Ext..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 696 M - -
Net income 2022 92,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 993 M 3 993 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 394
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart SEMTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semtech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 83,40 $
Last Close Price 62,30 $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mohan R. Maheswaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emeka N. Chukwu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rockell Nathan Hankin Chairman
Asaf Silberstein EVP-Operations & Information Technology
James T. Lindstrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMTECH CORPORATION-14.72%3 993
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED6.98%525 315
NVIDIA CORPORATION7.74%350 172
INTEL CORPORATION10.08%223 544
BROADCOM INC.0.88%180 355
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED8.98%167 823