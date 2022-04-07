Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Semtech Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMTC   US8168501018

SEMTECH CORPORATION

(SMTC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
62.18 USD   -4.73%
08:09aSemtech's BlueRiver® Platform Provides Near-Zero Latency Video for JAM-Labs Surgical Displays
BU
04/05INSIDER SELL : Semtech
MT
03/31Semtech's LoRa® Devices and the LoRaWAN® Standard Integrated Into Self-Powered Electromechanical Controller by Enthu Tech and Xorowin Mechatronics
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Semtech's BlueRiver® Platform Provides Near-Zero Latency Video for JAM-Labs Surgical Displays

04/07/2022 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Semtech provides a Software Defined Video over Ethernet™ single chip solution for healthcare settings

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that JAM-Labs, a Silicon-Valley-based medical devices company focused on building next generation of operating room integration products and transforming healthcare for its customers, has integrated Semtech’s BlueRiver® platform into its latest generation of surgical displays. Through implementing BlueRiver, JAM-Labs surgical displays provide uncompressed, near-zero latency 4K video that is compatible with any Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE)™ equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005335/en/

Semtech provides a Software Defined Video over Ethernet™ single chip solution for healthcare settings (Graphic: Business Wire)

Semtech provides a Software Defined Video over Ethernet™ single chip solution for healthcare settings (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Hand-eye coordination is crucial to surgeons. Any latency on a surgical display can impact this, and for extended periods, could lead to surgeon fatigue,” said John Thomas, CEO, CTO and co-founder of JAM-Labs. “The integration of Semtech’s BlueRiver device into our latest surgical displays, enables us to maintain near-zero latency, uncompressed video quality as well as sterile by eliminating external convertor boxes for a cleaner operating room solution.”

Ideal for operating rooms, JAM-Labs’ surgical displays are providing near-zero latency, 4K video for surgeons through Semtech’s BlueRiver platform. In addition, by featuring BlueRiver technology, the core of interoperable SDVoE products, the JAM-Labs surgical displays are now able to support other SDVoE equipment relevant to the operating space.

“Transmitting high quality 4K video with near-zero latency over networks is ushering in a new era of healthcare,” said Don Shaver, vice president of marketing of video products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. “Semtech’s collaboration for JAM-Labs’ surgical displays is showcasing the effectiveness of the BlueRiver platform as well as SDVoE technology to provide better experiences for both the patient and healthcare professional.”

To learn more about JAM-Labs surgical displays, please visit here.

To learn more about Semtech’s BlueRiver platform, please visit here.

About Semtech’s BlueRiver® Platform

Semtech’s BlueRiver® platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About JAM-Labs

JAM-Labs is based in Silicon Valley, California, U.S. It is a design and development company specializing in the distribution of multimedia over fiber for operating room integration, Pro AV and digital signage. JAM-Labs offers end-to-end product solutions with everything needed to bring products to life. It provides compliance to IEC62304, cybersecurity, HIPPA, IEC60601 software, custom user interface, hardware, embedded design, FPGA and mechanical design for medical, broadcast and industrial AV needs. Its design and engineering teams work as an extension of customer’s companies and provide a collaborative product development environment that meet design goals every step of the way. For more information, visit www.jam-labs.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “ushering in,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates. SDVoE is a trademark or service mark of the SDVoE Alliance.

SMTC-P


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SEMTECH CORPORATION
08:09aSemtech's BlueRiver® Platform Provides Near-Zero Latency Video for JAM-Labs Surgical Di..
BU
04/05INSIDER SELL : Semtech
MT
03/31Semtech's LoRa® Devices and the LoRaWAN® Standard Integrated Into Self-Powered Electrom..
BU
03/31Semtech Corporation Announces Its Collaboration with Enthu Technology Solutions India P..
CI
03/29SEMTECH : How LoRaWAN® Helps Utilities Expand Their Businesses With IoT Applications for S..
PU
03/29LoRaWAN World Expo Agenda Includes Focus on How LoRaWAN Addresses Businesses' Social Re..
BU
03/24Semtech to Provide LoRa Devices for Vutility's New Energy Monitoring System
MT
03/24Semtech's LoRa® Devices and the LoRaWAN® Standard Serve as “IoT Backbone” o..
BU
03/24Semtech Corporation Announces Collaboration with Vutility
CI
03/17Roth Capital Cuts Semtech's Price Target to $91 From $99, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEMTECH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 837 M - -
Net income 2023 167 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 986 M 3 986 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 439
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart SEMTECH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semtech Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMTECH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 62,18 $
Average target price 90,22 $
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohan R. Maheswaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emeka Chukwu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rockell Nathan Hankin Independent Director
Asaf Silberstein EVP-Operations & Information Technology
Francois Tremblay Chief Technical Officer & VP-Design Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEMTECH CORPORATION-30.08%3 986
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.01%611 639
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-6.02%521 096
BROADCOM INC.-9.53%245 785
INTEL CORPORATION-7.69%194 375
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-27.96%167 962