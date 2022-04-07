Semtech's BlueRiver® Platform Provides Near-Zero Latency Video for JAM-Labs Surgical Displays

Semtech provides a Software Defined Video over Ethernet™ single chip solution for healthcare settings

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that JAM-Labs, a Silicon-Valley-based medical devices company focused on building next generation of operating room integration products and transforming healthcare for its customers, has integrated Semtech’s BlueRiver® platform into its latest generation of surgical displays. Through implementing BlueRiver, JAM-Labs surgical displays provide uncompressed, near-zero latency 4K video that is compatible with any Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE)™ equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005335/en/

Semtech provides a Software Defined Video over Ethernet™ single chip solution for healthcare settings (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Hand-eye coordination is crucial to surgeons. Any latency on a surgical display can impact this, and for extended periods, could lead to surgeon fatigue,” said John Thomas, CEO, CTO and co-founder of JAM-Labs. “The integration of Semtech’s BlueRiver device into our latest surgical displays, enables us to maintain near-zero latency, uncompressed video quality as well as sterile by eliminating external convertor boxes for a cleaner operating room solution.”

Ideal for operating rooms, JAM-Labs’ surgical displays are providing near-zero latency, 4K video for surgeons through Semtech’s BlueRiver platform. In addition, by featuring BlueRiver technology, the core of interoperable SDVoE products, the JAM-Labs surgical displays are now able to support other SDVoE equipment relevant to the operating space.

“Transmitting high quality 4K video with near-zero latency over networks is ushering in a new era of healthcare,” said Don Shaver, vice president of marketing of video products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. “Semtech’s collaboration for JAM-Labs’ surgical displays is showcasing the effectiveness of the BlueRiver platform as well as SDVoE technology to provide better experiences for both the patient and healthcare professional.”

To learn more about JAM-Labs surgical displays, please visit here.

To learn more about Semtech’s BlueRiver platform, please visit here.

About Semtech’s BlueRiver® Platform

Semtech’s BlueRiver® platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About JAM-Labs

JAM-Labs is based in Silicon Valley, California, U.S. It is a design and development company specializing in the distribution of multimedia over fiber for operating room integration, Pro AV and digital signage. JAM-Labs offers end-to-end product solutions with everything needed to bring products to life. It provides compliance to IEC62304, cybersecurity, HIPPA, IEC60601 software, custom user interface, hardware, embedded design, FPGA and mechanical design for medical, broadcast and industrial AV needs. Its design and engineering teams work as an extension of customer’s companies and provide a collaborative product development environment that meet design goals every step of the way. For more information, visit www.jam-labs.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “ushering in,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates. SDVoE is a trademark or service mark of the SDVoE Alliance.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005335/en/