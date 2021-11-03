General Announcement::EXTENSION OF JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT ORDERS

SEN YUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(under judicial management)

Registration Number 200105909M

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

EXTENSION OF JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT ORDERS

The Judicial Managers of Sen Yue Holdings Limited (under judicial management) (the " Company ") refer to their previous announcement dated 20 October 2021 regarding the applications taken out by the Judicial Managers of the Company and its subsidiary, SMC Industrial Pte Ltd (under judicial management) (" SMC "), for the extension of the judicial management periods in respect of the Company and SMC (the " Extension Applications "). The Judicial Managers wish to announce that, on 3 November 2021, the High Court of Singapore granted the Extension Applications and extended the judicial management periods of the Company and SMC to 9 May 2022. The Order of Court may be obtained from the solicitors for the Judicial Managers by way of email request to senyueJM@rajahtann.com . The Judicial Managers will provide further updates on the progress of the judicial management in due course.

Submitted by the Judicial Managers

For and On Behalf of the Company

Chee Yoh Chuang and Lin Yueh Hung Joint and Several Judicial Manager c/o RSM Corporate Advisory Pte Ltd 3 November 2021

