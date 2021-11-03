Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Sen Yue Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5BS   SG1M25902545

SEN YUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5BS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::EXTENSION OF JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT ORDERS

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEN YUE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(under judicial management)

Registration Number 200105909M

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

EXTENSION OF JUDICIAL MANAGEMENT ORDERS

Capitalised terms not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Company's announcement dated 2 April 2021, 4 May 2021, 10 May 2021, 10 June 2021, 10 July 2021, 19 July 2021, 10 August 2021, 25 August 2021, 10 September 2021, 22 September 2021, 7 October 2021, 12 October 2021 and 20 October 2021.

  1. The Judicial Managers of Sen Yue Holdings Limited (under judicial management) (the "Company") refer to their previous announcement dated 20 October 2021 regarding the applications taken out by the Judicial Managers of the Company and its subsidiary, SMC Industrial Pte Ltd (under judicial management) ("SMC"), for the extension of the judicial management periods in respect of the Company and SMC (the "Extension Applications").
  2. The Judicial Managers wish to announce that, on 3 November 2021, the High Court of Singapore granted the Extension Applications and extended the judicial management periods of the Company and SMC to 9 May 2022.
  3. The Order of Court may be obtained from the solicitors for the Judicial Managers by way of email request to senyueJM@rajahtann.com.
  4. The Judicial Managers will provide further updates on the progress of the judicial management in due course.

Shareholders are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. In the event of any doubt, Shareholders should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.

Submitted by the Judicial Managers

For and On Behalf of the Company

Chee Yoh Chuang and Lin Yueh Hung Joint and Several Judicial Manager c/o RSM Corporate Advisory Pte Ltd 3 November 2021

_________________________________________________________________________________

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities

Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Lim Hui Ling, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Sen Yue Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEN YUE HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:45aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :extension of judicial management orders
PU
10/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update on receipt of writ of summons by smci refinery pte. ltd. - ..
PU
10/21SEN YUE : Seeks Extension of Judicial Management Orders
MT
10/20GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :applications for an extension of the respective judicial managemen..
PU
10/08SEN YUE : Indirect Unit Facing Legal Proceedings from Supplier
MT
09/23SEN YUE : Judicial Managers to Hold Creditors' Meeting in October to Discuss Restructuring..
MT
09/22GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :convening of creditors' meetings for companies in judicial managem..
PU
09/10GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :monthly update pursuant to catalist rule 704(22)
PU
08/25SEN YUE : Judicial Managers Issue Demand Letter Against SYH Resources
MT
08/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :issuance of letter of demand
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 175 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2020 -44,1 M -32,7 M -32,7 M
Net Debt 2020 23,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,7 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart SEN YUE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sen Yue Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gim Kiong Neo Chief Executive Officer
Mia Seng Koh Non-Executive Chairman
Li Hong Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Suan Kit Chim Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Wai Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEN YUE HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%16
VALE S.A.-17.30%62 287
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-40.46%31 891
ARCELORMITTAL52.49%31 415
NUCOR CORPORATION101.58%31 215
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.13.61%23 076