  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sena Development Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SENA   TH1011010002

SENA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SENA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-19
4.500 THB   +1.35%
07:55aSENA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Notification of the Investment in the Joint Venture Company with Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.
PU
01:55aSENA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Submission of The Report of the Result of the Tender Offer (Form 256-2) of J.S.P. Property Public Company Limited
PU
04/07SENA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Notification of the establishment of subsidiary company
PU
Sena Development Public : Notification of the Investment in the Joint Venture Company with Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 18:41:56
Headline
Notification of the Investment in the Joint Venture Company with Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.
Symbol
SENA
Source
SENA
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sena Development pcl published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 039 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net income 2021 1 250 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net Debt 2021 8 447 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,66x
Yield 2021 5,42%
Capitalization 6 470 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Technical analysis trends SENA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Theerawat Thanyalakpark Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Weeraporn Chaisiriyasavat Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Vichien Ratanabirabongse Chairman
Worawut Ratnan Vice President-Information Technology Division
Kamol Thammanichanond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENA DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.84%191
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.70%34 953
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%34 874
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.11.52%32 502
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.47%32 046
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.17%31 602