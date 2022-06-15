Senao International : Announcement of new appointment of directors

|
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/15
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):institutional director,independent director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Directors：Representative of the Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
(1)Jin-Lin Lai/Senao International Co., Ltd. Chairman
(2)Chih-Cheng Chien/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(3)Tian-Tsair Su/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(4)Wun-Jhih Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(5)Chien-Chih Chen/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
Directors：Representative of the Cheng Kang Investment Co., Ltd.
(6)Pao-Yung Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman and CEO
(7)Cheng-Feng Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(8)Cheng-Kang, Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
Independent Director
(1)Kung-Liang Yeh/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director
(2)Yung-Lin Su/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director
(3)Wen-Tsan Wu/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Directors：Representative of the Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
(1)Jin-Lin Lai/Senao International Co., Ltd. Chairman
(2)Chih-Cheng Chien/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
Information Technology Group CEO
(3)Tian-Tsair Su/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
Consumer Business Group CEO
(4)Wun-Jhih Lin/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd VP
(5)Chien-Chih Chen/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Assistant Vice President
Directors：Representative of the Cheng Kang Investment Co., Ltd.
(6)Pao-Yung Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman and CEO
(7)Cheng-Feng Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(8)Cheng-Kang, Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
Independent Director
(1)Kung-Liang Yeh/Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. Director
(2)Yung-Lin Su/Yoda Comm.Inc. Chairman and CEO
(3)Wen-Tsan Wu/METANOIA COMMUNICATIONS INC. CEO
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Directors：Representative of the Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
(1)Rong-Shy Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(2)Chih-Cheng Chien/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(3)Tian-Tsair Su/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(4)Li-Show Wu/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(5)Chien-Chih Chen/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
Directors：Representative of the Cheng Kang Investment Co., Ltd.
(6)Pao-Yung Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(7)Cheng-Feng Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(8)Cheng-Kang, Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
Independent Director
(1)Kung-Liang Yeh/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director
(2)Wen-Tsan Wu/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director
(3)Fu-Hai Yeh/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director
(4)Min-Ching Cheng/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director
(5)Ai-Chun Pang/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Directors：Representative of the Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
(1)Rong-Shy Lin/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd SEVP
(2)Chih-Cheng Chien/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
Information Technology Group CEO
(3)Tian-Tsair Su/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
Consumer Business Group CEO
(4)Li-Show Wu/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
Enterprise Business Group CEO
(5)Chien-Chih Chen/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Assistant Vice President
Directors：Representative of the Cheng Kang Investment Co., Ltd.
(6)Pao-Yung Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman and CEO
(7)Cheng-Feng Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
(8)Cheng-Kang, Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director
Independent Director
(1)Kung-Liang Yeh/Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. Director
(2)Wen-Tsan Wu/METANOIA COMMUNICATIONS INC. CEO
(3)Fu-Hai Yeh/WPG Holdings Limited Vice Chairman
(4)Min-Ching Cheng/Served HonghwaIC International Technology Co., Ltd.
Chairman
(5)Ai-Chun Pang/College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science,
NTU Associate Dean
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired and the whole Board be elected
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
71,773,155 shares held by Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd
14,820,975 shares held by Cheng Kang Investment Co., Ltd.
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from 2019/06/14 to 2022/06/13
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/15
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:
The whole Board is elected
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:
The whole Board is elected
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):NO
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA