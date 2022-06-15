Senao International : Announcement of new appointment of directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/15 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director,independent director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Directors：Representative of the Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (1)Jin-Lin Lai/Senao International Co., Ltd. Chairman (2)Chih-Cheng Chien/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (3)Tian-Tsair Su/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (4)Wun-Jhih Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (5)Chien-Chih Chen/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director Directors：Representative of the Cheng Kang Investment Co., Ltd. (6)Pao-Yung Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman and CEO (7)Cheng-Feng Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (8)Cheng-Kang, Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director Independent Director (1)Kung-Liang Yeh/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director (2)Yung-Lin Su/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director (3)Wen-Tsan Wu/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Directors：Representative of the Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (1)Jin-Lin Lai/Senao International Co., Ltd. Chairman (2)Chih-Cheng Chien/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Information Technology Group CEO (3)Tian-Tsair Su/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Consumer Business Group CEO (4)Wun-Jhih Lin/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd VP (5)Chien-Chih Chen/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Assistant Vice President Directors：Representative of the Cheng Kang Investment Co., Ltd. (6)Pao-Yung Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman and CEO (7)Cheng-Feng Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (8)Cheng-Kang, Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director Independent Director (1)Kung-Liang Yeh/Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. Director (2)Yung-Lin Su/Yoda Comm.Inc. Chairman and CEO (3)Wen-Tsan Wu/METANOIA COMMUNICATIONS INC. CEO 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Directors：Representative of the Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (1)Rong-Shy Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (2)Chih-Cheng Chien/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (3)Tian-Tsair Su/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (4)Li-Show Wu/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (5)Chien-Chih Chen/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director Directors：Representative of the Cheng Kang Investment Co., Ltd. (6)Pao-Yung Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (7)Cheng-Feng Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (8)Cheng-Kang, Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director Independent Director (1)Kung-Liang Yeh/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director (2)Wen-Tsan Wu/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director (3)Fu-Hai Yeh/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director (4)Min-Ching Cheng/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director (5)Ai-Chun Pang/Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director 6.Resume of the new position holder: Directors：Representative of the Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (1)Rong-Shy Lin/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd SEVP (2)Chih-Cheng Chien/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Information Technology Group CEO (3)Tian-Tsair Su/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Consumer Business Group CEO (4)Li-Show Wu/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Enterprise Business Group CEO (5)Chien-Chih Chen/Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Assistant Vice President Directors：Representative of the Cheng Kang Investment Co., Ltd. (6)Pao-Yung Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman and CEO (7)Cheng-Feng Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director (8)Cheng-Kang, Lin/Senao International Co., Ltd. Director Independent Director (1)Kung-Liang Yeh/Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. Director (2)Wen-Tsan Wu/METANOIA COMMUNICATIONS INC. CEO (3)Fu-Hai Yeh/WPG Holdings Limited Vice Chairman (4)Min-Ching Cheng/Served HonghwaIC International Technology Co., Ltd. Chairman (5)Ai-Chun Pang/College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, NTU Associate Dean 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired and the whole Board be elected 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: 71,773,155 shares held by Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd 14,820,975 shares held by Cheng Kang Investment Co., Ltd. 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): from 2019/06/14 to 2022/06/13 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/15 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term: The whole Board is elected 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term: The whole Board is elected 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):NO 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA