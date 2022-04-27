Senao International : Announces obtain and dispose the right-of-use asset of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.reducing part of rental counters (Revise 2021/12/17)

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): (1)There are totally 196 rental counters in the service centers of Chunghwa Telecom (2)Reducing 4 rental counters in the service centers of Chunghwa Telecom, such as No. 23, Xingguo Rd., Madou Dist., Tainan City, Taiwan (R.O.C.), After reducing are totally 192 rental counters 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: (1)Transaction volume:Change total 692.89 pings to total 677.52 pings (2)Price per unit:Change NT$4,562.49 per ping per month to NT$4,586.55 per ping per month (3)Change total amount of rent:NT$3,161,303 per month to total amount of rent:NT$3,107,477 per month (4)Change total amount of right-of-use assets:NT$35,914,917 to total amount of right-of-use assets:NT$35,526,614 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. relationship with the company:parent company. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: (1)The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart : Reducing part of rental counters (2)The owner of the previous transfer:Not applicable (3)Relationship between the owner of the previous transfer and the company and the relative of the transaction:Not applicable (4)Previous transfer date and transfer amount:Not applicable 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition):Not applicable 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: (1)Terms of delivery or payment:Monthely payment (2)Lease period: a.reducing 1 rental counter 2022/5/1~2022/12/31 from origianl Lease period 2022/1/1~2022/12/31 b.reducing 3 rental counters 2022/7/1~2022/12/31 from origianl Lease period 2022/1/1~2022/12/31 (3)Contract limitation clauses and other important agreements:None 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The manner of deciding on this transaction: by price negotiation. The reference basis for the decision on price: According original contract. The decision-making department:Board of directors. 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price:Not applicable 11.Name of the professional appraiser:Not applicable 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:Not applicable 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:Not applicable 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable 17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable 18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable 20.Broker and broker's fee:None 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: To rent service centers of Chunghwa Telecom,providing consumers better and faster service to buy mobile phone and other high quality products. 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/27 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:2022/04/27 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party:Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:Not applicable 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations:Not applicable 29.Any other matters that need to be specified: Transaction price is based on contract