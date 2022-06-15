Senao International : Changes of members of the Compensation Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/15 2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Kung-Liang Yeh Independent Director Yung-Lin Su Independent Director Wen-Tsan Wu Independent Director 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Kung-Liang Yeh/Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. Director Yung-Lin Su/Yoda Comm.Inc. Chairman and CEO Wen-Tsan Wu/METANOIA COMMUNICATIONS INC. CEO 5.Name of the new position holder: Kung-Liang Yeh Independent Director Wen-Tsan Wu Independent Director Fu-Hai Yeh Independent Director 6.Resume of the new position holder: Kung-Liang Yeh/Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. Director Wen-Tsan Wu/METANOIA COMMUNICATIONS INC. CEO Fu-Hai Yeh/WPG Holdings Limited Vice Chairman 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Election of the Board of Directors 9.Original term (from __________ to __________): from 2019/06/14 to 2022/06/13 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/15 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None