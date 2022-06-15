Senao International : Changes of members of the Compensation Committee
06/15/2022 | 05:03am EDT
Provided by: Senao International Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
16:47:06
Subject
Changes of members of the Compensation Committee
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/15
2.Name of the functional committees:Compensation Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Kung-Liang Yeh Independent Director
Yung-Lin Su Independent Director
Wen-Tsan Wu Independent Director
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Kung-Liang Yeh/Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. Director
Yung-Lin Su/Yoda Comm.Inc. Chairman and CEO
Wen-Tsan Wu/METANOIA COMMUNICATIONS INC. CEO
5.Name of the new position holder:
Kung-Liang Yeh Independent Director
Wen-Tsan Wu Independent Director
Fu-Hai Yeh Independent Director
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Kung-Liang Yeh/Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. Director
Wen-Tsan Wu/METANOIA COMMUNICATIONS INC. CEO
Fu-Hai Yeh/WPG Holdings Limited Vice Chairman
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Election of the Board of Directors
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):
from 2019/06/14 to 2022/06/13
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/15
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
