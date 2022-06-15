Log in
    2450   TW0002450004

SENAO INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD.

(2450)
2022-06-13
33.80 TWD   +0.15%
PU
PU
PU
Senao International : Rong-Shy Lin and Pao-Yung Lin are elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman unanimously by the Board of Directors

06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Senao International Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 16:45:07
Subject 
 Rong-Shy Lin and Pao-Yung Lin are elected as Chairman and
Vice Chairman unanimously by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/15
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairman and vice chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Jin-Lin Lai  Chairman
Pao-Yung Lin Vice Chairman
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Jin-Lin Lai / Senao International Co., Ltd. Chairman
Pao-Yung Lin / Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman
5.Name of the new position holder:
Rong-Shy Lin  Chairman
Pao-Yung Lin Vice Chairman
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Rong-Shy Lin / Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd SEVP
Pao-Yung Lin / Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Resolution of the 11th term of board
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Senao International Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
