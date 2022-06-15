Senao International : Rong-Shy Lin and Pao-Yung Lin are elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman unanimously by the Board of Directors
06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Provided by: Senao International Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
16:45:07
Subject
Rong-Shy Lin and Pao-Yung Lin are elected as Chairman and
Vice Chairman unanimously by the Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/15
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairman and vice chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Jin-Lin Lai Chairman
Pao-Yung Lin Vice Chairman
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Jin-Lin Lai / Senao International Co., Ltd. Chairman
Pao-Yung Lin / Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman
5.Name of the new position holder:
Rong-Shy Lin Chairman
Pao-Yung Lin Vice Chairman
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Rong-Shy Lin / Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd SEVP
Pao-Yung Lin / Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Resolution of the 11th term of board
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/15
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Senao International Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:04 UTC.