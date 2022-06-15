Senao International : Rong-Shy Lin and Pao-Yung Lin are elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman unanimously by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/15 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairman and vice chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder: Jin-Lin Lai Chairman Pao-Yung Lin Vice Chairman 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Jin-Lin Lai / Senao International Co., Ltd. Chairman Pao-Yung Lin / Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman 5.Name of the new position holder: Rong-Shy Lin Chairman Pao-Yung Lin Vice Chairman 6.Resume of the new position holder: Rong-Shy Lin / Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd SEVP Pao-Yung Lin / Senao International Co., Ltd. Vice Chairman 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Resolution of the 11th term of board 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/15 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None