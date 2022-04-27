Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Senao International Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2450   TW0002450004

SENAO INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD.

(2450)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
33.80 TWD    0.00%
03:25aSENAO INTERNATIONAL : The Company announced consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 submitted to the Board of Directors
PU
03:25aSENAO INTERNATIONAL : Announces obtain and dispose the right-of-use asset of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.reducing part of rental counters (Revise 2021/12/17)
PU
04/19SENAO INTERNATIONAL : Announces obtain the right-of-use asset of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Senao International : The Company announced consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 submitted to the Board of Directors

04/27/2022 | 03:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Senao International Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 15:10:52
Subject 
 The Company announced consolidated financial
statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022
submitted to the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/04/27
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/04/27
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01-2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):8,070,130
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):879,986
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):107,859
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):206,581
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):181,212
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):181,451
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.70
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):10,807,073
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,996,117
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):5,798,393
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Senao International Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 31 039 M 1 057 M 1 057 M
Net income 2021 597 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net cash 2021 2 436 M 82,9 M 82,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 729 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart SENAO INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Senao International Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENAO INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pao Yung Lin Chairman & General Manager
Guan Heng Lai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Kung Liang Yeh Independent Director
Yung Lin Su Independent Director
Wen Tsan Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENAO INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD.1.20%297
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-16.66%5 232
COM7 PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.36%2 957
SHENZHEN AISIDI CO.,LTD.-39.28%1 306
TELLING TELECOMMUNICATION HOLDING CO., LTD.-55.75%1 276
T-GAIA CORPORATION-2.29%708