Senao International : To announce the resolution of Annual General Meeting to release of the newly elected directors and their representatives from non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/15 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director:Rong-Shy Lin Director:Chih-Cheng Chien Director:Tian-Tsair Su Director:Li-Show Wu Director:Chien-Chih Chen Director:Pao-Yung Lin Director:Cheng-Feng Lin Director:Cheng-Kang, Lin Independent director：Kung-Liang Yeh Independent director：Wen-Tsan Wu Independent director：Fu-Hai Yeh Independent director：Ai-Chun Pang 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: The same items as the Company's business scopes. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the period of employment as directors of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Voting by a majority of the shareholders present who represent two-thirds or more of the total number of its outstanding shares. The proposal was approved. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A