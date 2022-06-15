Senao International : To announce the resolution of Annual General Meeting to release of the newly elected directors and their representatives from non-competition restrictions
06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Senao International Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
16:43:22
Subject
To announce the resolution of Annual General
Meeting to release of the newly elected directors and
their representatives from non-competition restrictions
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/15
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Director:Rong-Shy Lin
Director:Chih-Cheng Chien
Director:Tian-Tsair Su
Director:Li-Show Wu
Director:Chien-Chih Chen
Director:Pao-Yung Lin
Director:Cheng-Feng Lin
Director:Cheng-Kang, Lin
Independent director：Kung-Liang Yeh
Independent director：Wen-Tsan Wu
Independent director：Fu-Hai Yeh
Independent director：Ai-Chun Pang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
The same items as the Company's business scopes.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the period of employment as directors of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
Voting by a majority of the shareholders present who represent two-thirds
or more of the total number of its outstanding shares. The proposal was
approved.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
Senao International Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:04 UTC.