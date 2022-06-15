Senao International : important resolutions of the Year 2022 shareholders' meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approval of ratification of 2021 profit allocation proposal 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approval of the amendments to the ?rticles of Incorporation?? 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approval of ratification of 2021 business report and financial statements 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: Complete Election of the Board of Directors 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approval of the amendments to the ?憕rocedures Governing the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets?? Approval of the amendments to the?? Procedures for the Election of Directors?? Approval of Release of the Newly Elected Directors and their Representatives from Non-Competition Restrictions 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None