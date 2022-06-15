Senao International : important resolutions of the Year 2022 shareholders' meeting
06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Senao International Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
16:37:53
Subject
Senao important resolutions of the Year 2022
shareholders' meeting
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approval of ratification of 2021 profit allocation
proposal
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the amendments to the ?rticles of Incorporation??
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approval of ratification of 2021 business report and financial statements
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
Complete Election of the Board of Directors
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approval of the amendments to the
?憕rocedures Governing the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets??
Approval of the amendments to the??
Procedures for the Election of Directors??
Approval of Release of the Newly Elected Directors and
their Representatives from Non-Competition Restrictions
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Senao International Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:04 UTC.