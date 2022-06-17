Senao : Announcement for the establishment of Audit Committee
06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Provided by: Senao Networks Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
18:48:11
Subject
Announcement for the establishment of
Audit Committee
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Kuang-Hsun Shih; Yi-Min Chang; Huei-You Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:new appointment
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/17
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None