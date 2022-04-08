Log in
Senao : Announces the change of representative of juristic person director

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Senao Networks Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 18:35:13
Subject 
 Announces the change of representative of
juristic person director
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/08
2.Name of legal person:Senao International Co.,Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Shih-Hsiang Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:General Manager of Digital Innovation
Business Unit, Senao
5.Name of the new position holder:Kuan-Heng Lai
6.Resume of the new position holder:Manager of Financial Department, Senao
7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12 to 2022/06/11
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/08
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Senao Networks Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
