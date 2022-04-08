Senao : Announces the change of representative of juristic person director
04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Senao Networks Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
18:35:13
Subject
Announces the change of representative of
juristic person director
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/08
2.Name of legal person:Senao International Co.,Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Shih-Hsiang Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:General Manager of Digital Innovation
Business Unit, Senao
5.Name of the new position holder:Kuan-Heng Lai
6.Resume of the new position holder:Manager of Financial Department, Senao
7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12 to 2022/06/11
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/08
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Senao Networks Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.