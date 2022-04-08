Senao : Announces the change of representative of juristic person director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/08 2.Name of legal person:Senao International Co.,Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Shih-Hsiang Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder:General Manager of Digital Innovation Business Unit, Senao 5.Name of the new position holder:Kuan-Heng Lai 6.Resume of the new position holder:Manager of Financial Department, Senao 7.Reason for the change:Change in representative of juristic person director 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12 to 2022/06/11 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/08 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA