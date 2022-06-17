Senao : Changes in the members of the Remuneration Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder:Kuang-Hsun Shih; Yi-Min Chang; Huei-You Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. 5.Name of the new position holder:Kuang-Hsun Shih; Yi-Min Chang; Huei-You Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder: Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Election of the Board of Directors 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12 to 2022/06/11 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/17 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None