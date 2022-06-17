Senao : Changes in the members of the Remuneration Committee
06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Provided by: Senao Networks Inc.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
18:49:08
Subject
Changes in the members of the Remuneration
Committee
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:Kuang-Hsun Shih; Yi-Min Chang;
Huei-You Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:Kuang-Hsun Shih; Yi-Min Chang; Huei-You Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Election of the Board of Directors
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12 to 2022/06/11
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/17
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None