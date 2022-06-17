Senao : Important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Provided by: Senao Networks Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
18:47:02
Subject
Important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders'
Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/17
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Earnings (NT$ 3 cash
dividend per common share).
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approval of the Amendments to Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
Completed to elect Directors of the 7th Board of Directors.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1) Approval of the Amendments to Rules for Election of Directors and
Supervisors.
(2) Approval of the Amendments to Operating Procedures for Lending Funds
to Other Parties.
(3) Approval of the Amendments to Operating Procedures for Endorsements
and Guarantees.
(4) Approval of the Amendments to Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal
of Assets.
(5) Approval of the Release from Non-Competition Restrictions on Directors.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None