  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Senao Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3558   TW0003558003

SENAO NETWORKS, INC.

(3558)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-15
193.50 TWD   -5.38%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senao : The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting has approved the Release from Non-Competition Restrictions on Directors.

06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Senao Networks Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 18:47:48
Subject 
 The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders'
Meeting has approved the Release from Non-Competition
Restrictions on Directors.
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/17
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:Director:Wen-Ho Tsai ; Zhi-Cheng Jian
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:The same items as the Company's business scopes.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:During the period
 being The Company's Director.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):Proposal Approved
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Senao Networks Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 11:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 283 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 493 M 319 M 319 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 1 240
Free-Float 48,4%
Managers and Directors
Pai Chang Lin General Manager
Feng Hsiao Yu Spokesman, Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Ho Tsai Chairman
Wen Tang Li Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Ching Shih Yang Deputy General Manager-Operations Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENAO NETWORKS, INC.88.78%319
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-31.64%179 387
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-27.49%32 958
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.63%28 385
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-37.10%27 873
NOKIA OYJ-20.33%26 269