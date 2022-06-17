Senao : The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting has approved the Release from Non-Competition Restrictions on Directors.
06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Provided by: Senao Networks Inc.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
18:47:48
Subject
The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders'
Meeting has approved the Release from Non-Competition
Restrictions on Directors.
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/17
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:Director:Wen-Ho Tsai ; Zhi-Cheng Jian
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:The same items as the Company's business scopes.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:During the period
being The Company's Director.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):Proposal Approved
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None