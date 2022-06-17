Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Senao Networks, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3558   TW0003558003

SENAO NETWORKS, INC.

(3558)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-15
193.50 TWD   -5.38%
07:03aSENAO : Wen-Ho Tsai is elected as Chairman unanimously by the Board of Directors
PU
07:03aSENAO : Announcement for the establishment of Audit Committee
PU
07:03aSENAO : The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' meeting elected the 7th term of Directors
PU
Senao : The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' meeting elected the 7th term of Directors

06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Senao Networks Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 18:47:25
Subject 
 The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' meeting
elected the 7th term of Directors
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director,
natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
 Director:Wen-Ho Tsai
 Director:Pao-Yun Lin
 Director:Hsiang-I Chen, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd.
 Director:Guan-Heng Lai, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd.
 Independent Director:Kuang-Hsun Shih
 Independent Director:Yi-Min Chang
 Independent Director:Huei-You Chen
 Supervisor:Su-Yue Zheng, The representative of Jheng-Fong Investment Co.,
 Ltd.
 Supervisor:Jhih-Ling Hsieh
 Supervisor:Ke-Ming Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Wen-Ho Tsai:Chairman of Senao Networks Inc.
 Pao-Yun Lin:Director of Senao Networks Inc.
 Hsiang-I Chen:Director of Senao Networks Inc.
 Guan-Heng Lai:Director of Senao Networks Inc.
 Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
 Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
 Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
 Su-Yue Zheng:Supervisor of Senao Networks Inc.
 Jhih-Ling Hsieh:Supervisor of Senao Networks Inc.
 Ke-Ming Lin:Supervisor of Senao Networks Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
 Director:Wen-Ho Tsai
 Director:Pao-Yun Lin
 Director:Zhi-Cheng Jian, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd.
 Director:Tian-Tsai Su, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd.
 Independent Director:Kuang-Hsun Shih
 Independent Director:Yi-Min Chang
 Independent Director:Huei-You Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 Wen-Ho Tsai:Chairman of Senao Networks Inc.
 Pao-Yun Lin:Director of Senao Networks Inc.
 Zhi-Cheng Jian:General Manager of Network Technology Branch of CHT
 Tian-Tsai Su:General Manager of Personal Family Branch of CHT
 Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
 Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
 Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Election as the previous tenure expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
 Wen-Ho Tsai:1,463,308 shares
 Pao-Yun Lin:0 shares
 Senao International Co., Ltd.:16,579,033 shares
 Kuang-Hsun Shih:0 shares
 Yi-Min Chang:0 shares
 Huei-You Chen:0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12 to 2022/06/11
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Senao Networks Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 11:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
