Senao : The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' meeting elected the 7th term of Directors
06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Provided by: Senao Networks Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
18:47:25
Subject
The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' meeting
elected the 7th term of Directors
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional
director, institutional supervisor, independent director,
natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director,
natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director:Wen-Ho Tsai
Director:Pao-Yun Lin
Director:Hsiang-I Chen, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd.
Director:Guan-Heng Lai, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd.
Independent Director:Kuang-Hsun Shih
Independent Director:Yi-Min Chang
Independent Director:Huei-You Chen
Supervisor:Su-Yue Zheng, The representative of Jheng-Fong Investment Co.,
Ltd.
Supervisor:Jhih-Ling Hsieh
Supervisor:Ke-Ming Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Wen-Ho Tsai:Chairman of Senao Networks Inc.
Pao-Yun Lin:Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Hsiang-I Chen:Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Guan-Heng Lai:Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Su-Yue Zheng:Supervisor of Senao Networks Inc.
Jhih-Ling Hsieh:Supervisor of Senao Networks Inc.
Ke-Ming Lin:Supervisor of Senao Networks Inc.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director:Wen-Ho Tsai
Director:Pao-Yun Lin
Director:Zhi-Cheng Jian, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd.
Director:Tian-Tsai Su, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd.
Independent Director:Kuang-Hsun Shih
Independent Director:Yi-Min Chang
Independent Director:Huei-You Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Wen-Ho Tsai:Chairman of Senao Networks Inc.
Pao-Yun Lin:Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Zhi-Cheng Jian:General Manager of Network Technology Branch of CHT
Tian-Tsai Su:General Manager of Personal Family Branch of CHT
Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Election as the previous tenure expired
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Wen-Ho Tsai:1,463,308 shares
Pao-Yun Lin:0 shares
Senao International Co., Ltd.:16,579,033 shares
Kuang-Hsun Shih:0 shares
Yi-Min Chang:0 shares
Huei-You Chen:0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12 to 2022/06/11
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None