Senao : The Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' meeting elected the 7th term of Directors

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director, natural-person supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director:Wen-Ho Tsai Director:Pao-Yun Lin Director:Hsiang-I Chen, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd. Director:Guan-Heng Lai, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director:Kuang-Hsun Shih Independent Director:Yi-Min Chang Independent Director:Huei-You Chen Supervisor:Su-Yue Zheng, The representative of Jheng-Fong Investment Co., Ltd. Supervisor:Jhih-Ling Hsieh Supervisor:Ke-Ming Lin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Wen-Ho Tsai:Chairman of Senao Networks Inc. Pao-Yun Lin:Director of Senao Networks Inc. Hsiang-I Chen:Director of Senao Networks Inc. Guan-Heng Lai:Director of Senao Networks Inc. Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. Su-Yue Zheng:Supervisor of Senao Networks Inc. Jhih-Ling Hsieh:Supervisor of Senao Networks Inc. Ke-Ming Lin:Supervisor of Senao Networks Inc. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director:Wen-Ho Tsai Director:Pao-Yun Lin Director:Zhi-Cheng Jian, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd. Director:Tian-Tsai Su, The representative of Senao International Co., Ltd. Independent Director:Kuang-Hsun Shih Independent Director:Yi-Min Chang Independent Director:Huei-You Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder: Wen-Ho Tsai:Chairman of Senao Networks Inc. Pao-Yun Lin:Director of Senao Networks Inc. Zhi-Cheng Jian:General Manager of Network Technology Branch of CHT Tian-Tsai Su:General Manager of Personal Family Branch of CHT Kuang-Hsun Shih:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. Yi-Min Chang:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. Huei-You Chen:Independent Director of Senao Networks Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Election as the previous tenure expired 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Wen-Ho Tsai:1,463,308 shares Pao-Yun Lin:0 shares Senao International Co., Ltd.:16,579,033 shares Kuang-Hsun Shih:0 shares Yi-Min Chang:0 shares Huei-You Chen:0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/12 to 2022/06/11 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None