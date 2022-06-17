Senao : Wen-Ho Tsai is elected as Chairman unanimously by the Board of Directors
06/17/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Provided by: Senao Networks Inc.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
18:48:33
Subject
Wen-Ho Tsai is elected as Chairman unanimously
by the Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/17
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Wen-Ho Tsai
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of Senao Networks Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:Wen-Ho Tsai
6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Senao Networks Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Due to the tenure expiration, the Board meeting
re-elected the Chairman.
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None