Senao : Wen-Ho Tsai is elected as Chairman unanimously by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:Wen-Ho Tsai 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Chairman of Senao Networks Inc. 5.Name of the new position holder:Wen-Ho Tsai 6.Resume of the new position holder:Chairman of Senao Networks Inc. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:Due to the tenure expiration, the Board meeting re-elected the Chairman. 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/17 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None