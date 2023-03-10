Advanced search
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
03/09/2023 04:07:49 pm EST
17.87 BRL   -0.94%
01:16aFrench retailer Casino 2022 core profit falls, in exclusive talks for Teract
RE
03/07Sendas Distribuidora S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/07Casino Initiates Study of Potential New Sale of Part of its Stake in Assaí
CI
French retailer Casino 2022 core profit falls, in exclusive talks for Teract

03/10/2023 | 01:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: People queue to enter a Casino supermarket in Nice

PARIS (Reuters) - Retailer Casino on Friday vowed to reduce debt and cut costs this year after reporting a 5.9% decline in 2022 group operating profit, reflecting a sharp decline at its core French operations following weak fourth quarter sales.

Casino also said it had now signed an exclusive agreement with Teract to combine their retail activities in France within an entity controlled by Casino.

Casino, which has been selling assets to cut debt, reiterated it aimed to complete the final 400 million euros leg of its 4.5 billion euros disposal plan by the end of 2023.

Casino announced earlier this week that it had also initiated a study on a potential new sale of part of its stake in Brazil supermarket chain Assai for about $600 million to accelerate deleveraging.

Casino, which also controls Brazil's Grupo Pao de Acucar, said group's 2022 operating profit 5.9% to 1.117 billion euros. This reflected a 9.1% fall in the core profit of the French retail business, where sales at the Geant hypermarkets fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022 amid competitive pressure.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA -1.77% 8.6 Real-time Quote.-11.89%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. -1.89% 14.51 Delayed Quote.-11.74%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.12% 5.4715 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. -0.94% 17.87 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
TERACT -1.47% 5.96 Real-time Quote.-0.67%
Financials
Sales 2023 78 066 M 15 141 M 15 141 M
Net income 2023 1 503 M 291 M 291 M
Net Debt 2023 16 531 M 3 206 M 3 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 24 111 M 4 676 M 4 676 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 76 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Technical analysis trends SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,87 BRL
Average target price 24,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes Chief Executive Officer
Daniela Sabbag Papa Director-Administration & Finance
Anderson Barres Castilho Operations Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Independent Director
José Flávio Ferreira Ramos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
