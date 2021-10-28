Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 10/28/2021

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Companhia de Capital Aberto Autorizado

CNPJ nº 06.057.223/0001-71

NIRE 3330027290-9

MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON

OCTOBER 28TH, 2021

1. Date, Time and Place: On the 28th day of October 2021, at 02:00 pm, at the

headquarters of Sendas Distribuidora SA ("Company"), located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Avenida Ayrton Senna, nº 6.000, Lote 2, Pal 48959, Annex A, Jacarepaguá, CEP 22775-005.

Call and Attendance : Call was done in accordance with the regalement and the meeting had the presence of all the members of the Company's Board of Directors. Conduction of the Meeting : Chairman: Jean-Charles Henri Naouri; Secretary: Aline Pacheco Pelucio. Agenda : Analysis and deliberation on the Management Report and the Financial Information for the period ended September 30, 2021. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors, by unanimous vote and without restrictions, decided the following:

5.1 Analysis and deliberation on the Management Report and the Financial Information for the period ended September 30, 2021: Ms. Daniela Sabbag, Financial Director of the Company, made the presentation about the Financial Information referred to the quarter ended on September 30, 2021. After debates, the members of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the analysis done by the Financial Committee, by the favorable