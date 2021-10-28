Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/27
15.64 BRL   -1.94%
05:48pMinutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 10/28/2021
PU
10/27MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
10/21SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Form 6-K
PU
Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - 10/28/2021

10/28/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Companhia de Capital Aberto Autorizado

CNPJ nº 06.057.223/0001-71

NIRE 3330027290-9

MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON

OCTOBER 28TH, 2021

1. Date, Time and Place: On the 28th day of October 2021, at 02:00 pm, at the

headquarters of Sendas Distribuidora SA ("Company"), located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Avenida Ayrton Senna, nº 6.000, Lote 2, Pal 48959, Annex A, Jacarepaguá, CEP 22775-005.

  1. Call and Attendance: Call was done in accordance with the regalement and the meeting had the presence of all the members of the Company's Board of Directors.
  2. Conduction of the Meeting: Chairman: Jean-Charles Henri Naouri; Secretary: Aline Pacheco Pelucio.
  3. Agenda: Analysis and deliberation on the Management Report and the Financial Information for the period ended September 30, 2021.
  4. Resolutions: The members of the Board of Directors, by unanimous vote and without restrictions, decided the following:

5.1 Analysis and deliberation on the Management Report and the Financial Information for the period ended September 30, 2021: Ms. Daniela Sabbag, Financial Director of the Company, made the presentation about the Financial Information referred to the quarter ended on September 30, 2021. After debates, the members of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the analysis done by the Financial Committee, by the favorable

recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Fiscal Council, the unreserved report of the Independent Auditors deliberated to approvethe Financial Information referred to the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, together with the Management Report, the Audit Committee Report, the Independent Auditors Report. Further, they authorized the Executive Board of the Company to take all needed measures for the disclosure of the Financial Information hereby approved upon shipment to the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission - CVM, to B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão and to SEC - Securities and Exchange Commission.

6. Approval and signature of these minutes: As there were no further matters to be addressed, the meeting was adjourned so that these minutes were drawn up. Then the meeting was resumed and these minutes were read and agreed to, having been undersigned by all attending persons. Rio de Janeiro, October 28, 2021. Chairman: Mr. Jean-CharlesHenri Naouri; Secretary: Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio. Members of the Board of Directors who were present: Messrs. Jean-CharlesHenri Naouri, Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira, Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho, Christophe José Hidalgo, Philippe Alarcon, David Julien Emeric Lubek, Josseline Marie-JoséBernadette De Clausade, José Flavio Ferreira Ramos and Geraldo Luciano Mattos Júnior.

Rio de Janeiro, October 28, 2021.

__________________________________

Aline Pacheco Pelucio

Secretary

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42 849 M 7 631 M 7 631 M
Net income 2021 1 249 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2021 8 200 M 1 460 M 1 460 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 21 059 M 3 748 M 3 750 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Managers and Directors
Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes Chief Executive Officer
Daniela Sabbag Papa Director-Administration, Finance & IR
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Anderson Barres Castilho Operations Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Independent Director
