  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Sendas Distribuidora S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/20
16.77 BRL   +1.33%
08:44aSENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Form 6-K
PU
08:14aSENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Notice to the Market - Disclosure of Change in Material Equity Interest
PU
10/18SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Form 6-K
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Form 6-K

10/21/2021 | 08:44am EDT
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Public-Held Company

Brazilian Taxpayer's Registry No. 06.057.223/0001-71 Board of Trade Registry No. 33.300.272.909

NOTICE TO MARKET

Sendas Distribuidora S.A ("Company") informs that it has received the information set forth in Article 12 of CVM Ruling No. 44, of August 23, 2021, and discloses the communication received from BlackRock, Inc., dated October 20th, 2021.

The Company's Investor Relations Department remains available to provide shareholders with any further explanation that may be required in connection with the object of this Notice to Market, through the e-mail address: assai.ri@assai.com.br

São Paulo, October 20th, 2021.

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Gabrielle Helú

Investor Relations Officer

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Av. Ayrton Senna, 6.000, Lote 2, Pal 48959, Anexo A CEP.: 22775-005 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasi

Attn: Gabrielle Castelo Branco Helú

Email: ri.assai@assai.com.br Tel.: +55 11 3411 7950

October 20, 2021

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. - Disclosure of Material Equity Holding

Dear Sirs,

1 The undersigned BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock"), hereby informs, on behalf of some of its clients, in its capacity as investment manager, that it has disposed of common shares issued by SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.so that, on October 15th, 2021, its aggregate holdings added up to 61,393,109 common shares and 202,372 ADRs, totaling 62,404,969 shares representing approximately 4.63% of the total common shares issued and 135,049 cash settled derivatives representing approximately 0.01% of the total common shares issued bySENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
2 For the purposes of Article 12 of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Ruling No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, BlackRock hereby requests SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.Investors Relations Officer to disclose the following information to CVM and to the relevant bodies:
(i) BlackRock registered office is located at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10055- 0002, USA;
(ii) BlackRock's aggregate holdings added up to 61,393,109 common shares and 202,372 ADRs, totaling 62,404,969 shares representing approximately 4.63% of the total common shares issued and 135,049 cash settled derivatives representing approximately 0.01% of the total common shares issued by SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. as specified on item 1 above;
(iii) the purpose of the above-mentioned equity holdings is strictly of investment, and there is no intention to change the control composition or the administrative structure of SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.;
(iv) no debentures convertible into shares issued by SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. are held by BlackRock; and
(v) no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting right or the purchase and sale of securities issued by SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. were executed by BlackRock.
3 Please do not hesitate to contact us with any further question or comment on the above.

Yours faithfully,

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 12:43:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
