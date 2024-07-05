UNITED STATES

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Public-Held Company with Authorized Capital

TAX ID ("CNPJ") 06.057.223/0001-71

NIRE 3330027290-9

EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON JUNE 25, 2024

1. Date, Time and Place : On June 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m, virtually, considered to be held at the headquarters of Sendas Distribuidora SA ("Company"), located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Ayrton Senna Avenue, n 6.000, Lote 2, Pal 48959, Annex A, Jacarepaguá, ZIP Code 22.775-005.

2. Call notice and attendance : Call notice given in accordance with the rules of procedure and attendance by all members: Messrs. Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto - Chairman of the Board of Directors, José Guimarães Monforte - Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Andiara Pedroso Petterle, Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes, Enéas Cesar Pestana Neto, Júlio Cesar de Queiroz Campos, Leila Abraham Loria e Leonardo P. Gomes Pereira.

3. Board : Chairman: Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto; Secretary: Tamara Rafiq Nahuz.

4. Agenda : Analysis and recommendation for the election of a member to the Company's Corporate Governance, Sustainability and Nominating Committee.

5. Resolutions : The members of the Board of Directors analyzed and discussed the matters on the agenda, and subsequently resolved, unanimously and without reservations, as follows:

5.1 Analysis and recommendation for the election of member to the Company's Corporate Governance, Sustainability and Nominating Committee : Firstly, the members of the Board of Directors were informed of the resignation of Mr. Júlio Cesar de Queiroz Campos, Brazilian, married, engineer and administrator, holder of Identity Card RG no. 13.685.283, SSP/SP, registered before the CPF/MF under no. 129.447.578-90, with business address at Avenida Aricanduva, no. 5.555, Jardim Marília, City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Zip Code 03.523-020, as a member of the Company's Finance Committee.

Continuous act, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously approved, without reservations, the election of Mr. Júlio Cesar de Queiroz Campos, previously qualified, as member of the Company's Corporate Governance, Sustainability and Nominating Committee, with a term of office unified with that of the other members, ending at the Annual Ordinary General Meeting that approves the financial statements for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024.

6. Adjournment : There being no further business, the proceedings were suspended for the drawing up of these minutes. The minutes were read and approved and signed by the secretary. São Paulo, June 25, 2024. Chairman : Mr. Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto; Secretary : Ms. Tamara Rafiq Nahuz. Members of the Board of Directors present: Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto, José Guimarães Monforte, Andiara Pedroso Petterle, Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes, Enéas Cesar Pestana Neto, Julio Cesar de Queiroz, Leila Abraham Loria and Leonardo P. Gomes Pereira.

Rio de Janeiro, June 25, 2024.

This minute is a true copy of the original drawn-up in the proper book.

_____________________________________

Tamara Rafiq Nahuz

Secretaty

