SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Companhia de Capital Aberto Autorizado

CNPJ nº 06.057.223/0001-71 NIRE 3330027290-9

EXTRACT TO THE MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON DECEMBER 08th, 2023

1. Date, Time and Place : On December 08th, 2023, at 9 a.m, held at the administrative office of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Aricanduva, 5555 - Jardim Marília, City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 03527-900.

2. Call and Attendance : Call was done in accordance withthe regalement and the meeting had the presence of all the members of the Company's Board of Directors.

3. Conduction of the Meeting : Chairman: Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto; Secretary: Tamara Rafiq Nahuz.

4. Agenda : (i) Analysis and deliberation on the update of the Community Relations Policy and the Environmental Management Policy; (ii) analysis and deliberation on the proposal of issuance of shares under the terms of the Stock Option Plan of the Company and the respective capital increase; (iii) analysis and deliberation on the calendar of corporate events for the 2024 financial year.

5. Resolutions : The members of the Board of Directors, by unanimous vote and without restrictions, decided the following:

5.1 Analysis and deliberation on the update of the Community Relations Policy and the Environmental Management Policy: The members of the Board of Directors approved the update of the Community Relations Policy and the Environmental Management Policy.

5.2 Analysis and deliberation on the proposal of issuance of shares under the terms of the Stock Option Plan of the Company and the respective capital increase : The members of the Board of Directors discussed the Company's Stock Option Plan approved in the Special Shareholders' Meeting held on December 31st, 2020 (" Stock Option Plan ") and resolved:

As a consequence of the exercise of options pertaining to the Serie C7 of the Stock Option Plan, to approve , in accordance with Article 6 of the Bylaws and the limit of the authorized capital of the Company, the increase of the corporate capital of the Company in the amount of R$1,205,864.00 (one million, two hundred and five thousand, eight hundred and sixty- four reais), by means of the issuance of 156,200 (one hundred and fifty-six thousand and two hundred) common shares, at the issuance price of R$ 7.72 (seven reais and seventy- two cents) per share, fixed in accordance with the Stock Option Plan.

According to the Company's By-laws, such common shares hereby issued have the same characteristics and conditions and enjoy the same rights, benefits and advantages of other existing common shares issued by the Company, including dividends and other capital's remuneration that may be declared by the Company.

In view of the above, the Company's capital stock is amended from the current R$1,270,485,385.02 (one billion, two hundred and seventy million, four hundred and eighty-five thousand, three hundred and eighty-five reais and two cents) to R$1,271,691,249.02 (one billion, two hundred and seventy-one million, six hundred and ninety-one thousand, two hundred and forty-nine reais and two cents), fully subscribed and paid for, divided into 1,351,833,200 (one billion, three hundred and fifty-one million, eight hundred and thirty-three thousand and two hundred) common shares with no par value.

5.3. Analysis and deliberation on the calendar of corporate events for the 2024 financial year:

The Calendar of Corporate Events for the 2024 Financial Year was duly approved unanimously by all members of the Board of Directors.

6. Approval and signature of these minutes : As there were no further matters to be addressed, the meeting was adjourned so that these minutes were drawn up. Then the meeting was resumed and these minutes were read and agreed to, having been undersigned by all attending persons. Rio de Janeiro, December 8th, 2023. Chairman : Mr. Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto; Secretary : Mrs. Tamara Rafiq Nahuz. Members of the Board of Directors who were present : Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto, José Guimarães Monforte, Andiara Pedroso Pettterle, Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes, Leila Abraham Loria, Leonardo Porcíuncula Gomes Pereira, Júlio Cesar de Queiroz Campos, Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho and Enéas Cesar Pestana Neto.

I hereby certify, for due purposes, that this is a certificate of the minutes registered in the relevant corporate book, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6.404/76 as amended.

Rio de Janeiro, December 08th, 2023.



____________________________________

Tamara Rafiq Nahuz

Secretary

