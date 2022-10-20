Sendas Distribuidora S A : Earnings Release 3Q22

Information and links for accessing the call are available on our website and

EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q22

São Paulo, October 20th, 2022 - -AssaíAtacadista announces its results for the third quarter of 2022. All comments on adjusted EBITDA exclude other operating expenses and income in the periods. The figures also include the effects of IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) - Leases, which eliminates the distinction between operating and financial leases, except where stated otherwise.

STRONG SALES GROWTH OF +30% IN 3Q22 WITH YEAR'S HIGHEST MARKET SHARE GAIN

RECORD OF OPENINGS: 44 STORES IN LAST 12 MONTHS

RESULTS

Gross sales reached R$15.2 billion and improved +30% in the quarter, driven by 14 hypermarket conversions, and continuing the robust growth pace reported in 2Q22. On an annualized basis, gross sales surpassed R$65 billion (1) ;

The robust sales growth was driven by:

robust sales growth strong contribution from the 44 stores opened in the last 12 months, which accounted for around 20 p.p.; and the strong same-store sales growth of +9.0%;

The excellent performance of converted stores, the commercial strategy aligned with the competitive environment and Assaí's Anniversary Campaign led to the year's highest market share gain on both a total-store and same-store sales basis;

Selling, general and administrative expenses corresponded to 9.2% of sales in the quarter, of which 0.4 p.p. refers to the pre-operating expenses of the hypermarket conversion project.

Excluding this effect, the expenses level is below the 3Q21, which reflects the Company's strong efforts and discipline on costs control;

Record EBITDA (2) in the quarter: surpassed R$1 billion, with growth of 26% and margin of 7.7%. In the 9M22, EBITDA (3) came to R$2.7 billion, increasing +23%, with margin of 7.1%;

Strong and growing operating cash generation of R$3.2 billion in the last 12 months, increasing R$1 billion on the prior-year period, representing growth of +53%. The strong cash generation supports the Company's high expansion investments and momentary leverage, which translated into reaffirmation of its 'AAA(br)' rating (4).

The strong operational leverage in a context of high investments in new stores and high interest rates resulted in net income of R$281 million in the quarter and R$ 814 million in 9M22.

o Excluding effects of pre-operating expenses, net income would have been R$ 318 million, an increase of +4% (2) , with margin of 2.3% in the quarter. In the year to date, net income would be R$860 million, +6% higher (2) , with margin of 2.2%.

EXPANSION AND CONVERSIONS

Expansion at accelerated pace and guidance revised to 45 conversions and 13 organic stores, totaling 58 new stores in 2022.

The hypermarket conversions concluded in the 3Q22 are among the Company's main stores in terms of sales, surpassing the already high expectations for the project. The combination of a successful business model, the strength of the Assaí brand and the attractiveness of the commercial points resulted in a fast client adherence;

Stores converted in the quarter presented an accelerated maturation curve, confirming the sales and margin estimates for the project, as well as the revenues target of R$100bn in 2024.

Considering the current store base; (2) Excludes pre-operating expenses and tax credits in 2021; (3) Excludes tax credits in 2021;

Fitch rating as of October 14 th , 2022.

Assaí currently is in the most intense period of store openings, and I take this opportunity to thank the team for their dedication. We ended the third quarter of 2022 with 14 hypermarket conversions and, to date, 19 already have been concluded. Supported by this robust expansion, we delivered excellent results in the quarter, with not only sales growth but also the highest market share gains of the year. I am very confident in the results of these conversions that represent a transformative project for our Company, with the converted stores delivering accelerated maturation and excellent performance. Constantly growing and creating jobs is one of our permanent goals, and this year we have hired over 18,000 people, reaching the total of 70 thousand employees. We are very proud to see Assaí named Best Retailer by Valor 1000, a recognition based on its financial performance and ESG practices. Moving on to 4Q22, we now are focusing on our expansion project and closing 2022 with around 58 new stores and a solid performance of our existing store network.

Belmiro Gomes, CEO of Assaí