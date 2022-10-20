Advanced search
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-20 pm EDT
18.01 BRL   -1.85%
05:30pSendas Distribuidora S A : Earnings Release 3Q22
PU
06:10aSendas Distribuidora S A : Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira – Companies Relations Superintendent Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos – Market and Agents Relations Superintendent - Form 6-K
PU
10/06Sendas Distribuidora S A : Social and Environmental Beef Purchasing
PU
Sendas Distribuidora S A : Earnings Release 3Q22

10/20/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
EARNINGS RELEASE

3Q22

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Friday, October 21, 2022

11:00 a.m. (Brasília) | 10:00 a.m. (New York) | 3:00 p.m. (London)

Videoconference call in Portuguese (simultaneous translation): click here.

Information and links for accessing the call are available on our website and

in our quarterly earnings materials.

ASAI3 B3

ASAI

EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q22

São Paulo, October 20th, 2022 - -AssaíAtacadista announces its results for the third quarter of 2022. All comments on adjusted EBITDA exclude other operating expenses and income in the periods. The figures also include the effects of IFRS 16/CPC 06 (R2) - Leases, which eliminates the distinction between operating and financial leases, except where stated otherwise.

STRONG SALES GROWTH OF +30% IN 3Q22 WITH YEAR'S HIGHEST MARKET SHARE GAIN

RECORD OF OPENINGS: 44 STORES IN LAST 12 MONTHS

RESULTS

  • Gross sales reached R$15.2 billion and improved +30% in the quarter, driven by 14 hypermarket conversions, and continuing the robust growth pace reported in 2Q22. On an annualized basis, gross sales surpassed R$65 billion (1);
  • The robust sales growth was driven by:
    • strong contribution from the 44 stores opened in the last 12 months, which accounted for around 20 p.p.; and
    • the strong same-store sales growth of +9.0%;
  • The excellent performance of converted stores, the commercial strategy aligned with the competitive environment and Assaí's Anniversary Campaign led to the year's highest market share gain on both a total-storeand same-storesales basis;
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses corresponded to 9.2% of sales in the quarter, of which 0.4 p.p. refers to the pre-operating expenses of the hypermarket conversion project.
    • Excluding this effect, the expenses level is below the 3Q21, which reflects the Company's strong efforts and discipline on costs control;
  • Record EBITDA(2) in the quarter: surpassed R$1 billion, with growth of 26% and margin of 7.7%. In the 9M22, EBITDA(3) came to R$2.7 billion, increasing +23%, with margin of 7.1%;
  • Strong and growing operating cash generation of R$3.2 billion in the last 12 months, increasing R$1 billion on the prior-yearperiod, representing growth of +53%. The strong cash generation supports the Company's high expansion investments and momentary leverage, which translated into reaffirmation of its 'AAA(br)' rating(4).
  • The strong operational leverage in a context of high investments in new stores and high interest rates resulted in net income of R$281 million in the quarter and R$ 814 million in 9M22.
    o Excluding effects of pre-operating expenses, net income would have been R$ 318 million, an increase of +4%(2), with margin of 2.3% in the quarter. In the year to date, net income would be R$860 million, +6% higher (2), with margin of 2.2%.

EXPANSION AND CONVERSIONS

  • Expansion at accelerated pace and guidance revised to 45 conversions and 13 organic stores, totaling 58 new stores in 2022.
  • The hypermarket conversions concluded in the 3Q22 are among the Company's main stores in terms of sales, surpassing the already high expectations for the project. The combination of a successful business model, the strength of the Assaí brand and the attractiveness of the commercial points resulted in a fast client adherence;
  • Stores converted in the quarter presented an accelerated maturation curve, confirming the sales and margin estimates for the project, as well as the revenues target of R$100bn in 2024.
  1. Considering the current store base; (2) Excludes pre-operating expenses and tax credits in 2021; (3) Excludes tax credits in 2021;
  1. Fitch rating as of October 14th, 2022.

Assaí currently is in the most intense period of store openings, and I take this opportunity to thank the team for their dedication. We ended the third quarter of 2022 with 14 hypermarket conversions and, to date, 19 already have been concluded. Supported by this robust expansion, we delivered excellent results in the quarter, with not only sales growth but also the highest market share gains of the year. I am very confident in the results of these conversions that represent a transformative project for our Company, with the converted stores delivering accelerated maturation and excellent performance. Constantly growing and creating jobs is one of our permanent goals, and this year we have hired over 18,000 people, reaching the total of 70 thousand employees. We are very proud to see Assaí named Best Retailer by Valor 1000, a recognition based on its financial performance and ESG practices. Moving on to 4Q22, we now are focusing on our expansion project and closing 2022 with around 58 new stores and a solid performance of our existing store network.

Belmiro Gomes, CEO of Assaí

EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q22

INCOME STATEMENT

For comparison purposes, all figures in the table and comments below exclude the effects from tax credits related to the exclusion of ICMS from the PIS and COFINS tax calculation base in 2021 and the pre-operating expenses related to the expansion and hypermarket conversion project in both periods.

(R$ million)

Gross Revenue

Net operating revenue

Gross Profit

(1)

Gross Margin

(1)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

% of Net Revenue

Equity income

Other operating expenses, net

Adjusted EBITDA

(2)(3)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(2)(3)

Excluding pre-operating expenses

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

  • of Net Revenue Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)(3)

  1. Includes logistics depreciation (as shown in the Income Statement on page 13)
  2. Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization
  3. Adjusted for Other Operating Revenue (Expenses)

* Excluding tax credits The income statement is available on page 13

3Q22

3Q21*

9M22

9M21*

15,185

11,674

30.1%

42,236

32,936

28.2%

13,832

10,710

29.2%

38,566

30,167

27.8%

2,254

1,792

25.8%

6,225

4,981

25.0%

16.3%

16.7%

-0.4 p.p.

16.1%

16.5%

-0.4 p.p.

(1,273)

(978)

30.2%

(3,569)

(2,827)

26.2%

-9.2%

-9.1%

-0.1 p.p.

-9.3%

-9.4%

0.1 p.p.

16

12

33.3%

34

41

-17.1%

(17)

1

n.d.

(59)

(30)

96.7%

1,011

838

20.6%

2,741

2,233

22.8%

7.3%

7.8%

-0.5 p.p.

7.1%

7.4%

-0.3 p.p.

(1,217)

(968)

25.7%

(3,499)

(2,813)

24.4%

-8.8%

-9.0%

0.2 p.p.

-9.1%

-9.3%

0.2 p.p.

1,067

848

25.8%

2,811

2,247

25.1%

7.7%

7.9%

-0.2 p.p.

7.3%

7.4%

-0.1 p.p.

3

EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q22

STRONG SALES GROWTH MAINTAINED

Net sales came to R$13.8 billion in 3Q22, increasing +29% and R$3.1 billion on 3Q21. This continued pace of robust sales growth is mainly due to:

  1. the significant contribution from the 44 new stores opened in the last 12 months (+19.8 p.p.), a record for the period, whose excellent performance attests to Assaí's successful expansion strategy;
  2. the same-store sales growth of +9.0%;
  3. the constant advances in shopping experience, with adjustments to assortment and the adoption of services to meet the consumer demands and profile of each store; and
  4. the excellent sales strategy, with a special highlight to the Anniversary campaign, which improved sales and customer traffic at stores.

In the quarter, the Company captured the highest market share gains of the year, mainly driven by the stores expansion and higher customer flow at same store basis, softening the deflation effects in specific categories.

In 9M22, net sales amounted to R$38.6 billion, up 28% on 9M21, reflecting the strong contribution from the expansion project in the last 12 months and the consistent same-store sales performance, thanks to the Company's successful business model.

4

EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q22

ACCELERATED EXPANSION AND GUIDANCE REVIEW: 58 NEW STORES IN 2022

Assaí ended 3Q22 with 233 stores in operation and total sales area of 1.1 million square meters. In the last 12 months, 44 new stores were opened, representing a record expansion that accounted for an increase of +30% in total sales area. The opening of hypermarket conversions began in July and advanced rapidly, with 14 stores inaugurated in the quarter.

With the guidance revision and new estimate of 45 conversions in the second half of 2022, the openings schedule is being intensified: 5 stores converted since the start of October, bringing the total to date to 19 stores.

Although in operation for a short period of time, the stores converted in 3Q22 are among the main stores in terms of sales, above the already high expectations for the project. The successful business model, the strength of the Assaí brand and the attractiveness of the commercial points translates into a fast adherence of clients. The performance of the converted stores, in an accelerated maturation, reinforces the Company's estimates for sales (3x) and EBITDA margin (+150 bps above Company's average) for the hypermarket conversion project as well as the target to reach consolidate revenues of R$ 100 billion in 2024.

In addition, 13 organic stores are planned for this year, 9 of which opened in 9M22.

IMPROVEMENTS TO CUSTOMERS' SHOPPING EXPERIENCE AND DIGITAL JOURNEY

Assaí invests constantly in enhancing its assortment and the services offered at stores to ensure the best shopping experience for its customers. The assortment closely follows changes in consumer habits and is based directly on each stores' specific consumer profile, which has led the Company to expand their special beverage and automotive sections in certain stores.

More than half of existing stores have a butcher section to serve both B2C and B2B customers, and some stores have a Cold Cuts Emporium offering new slicing services that before were performed only in the stores back-office.

In 3Q22, the Company also made important improvements in the digital environment. Sales via last-mile partners continue to gain relevance and, with the expansion of Assaí's footprint in high-density urban centers, where consumers value convenience, online sales offer vast growth potential. The Company also forged a new partnership with an operator in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Bahia that focuses on B2B consumers.

The "Meu Assaí" app, which combines the experience of the physical world with that of the online world, reinforces the Company's phygital strategy through its new features, exclusive campaigns and personalized offerings. In the nationwide rollout phase, it is available in 4 states and will further improve and refine knowledge on consumer behavior.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

