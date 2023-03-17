Sendas Distribuidora S A : Fato Relevante

SENDAS ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF THE PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES BY THE

CASINO GROUP

March 16, 2023 - Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Company" or "Sendas") (B3: ASAI3; NYSE: ASAI) informs its shareholders and the market that, further to the Form 6-K furnished by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 14, 2023, the offering by Wilkes Participações S.A., a Casino Group company (the "Selling Shareholder"), of 254,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), including 2,340,957 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each of which represents five Shares, was priced on the date hereof.

The price per Share to the public was set at R$16.00, resulting in an aggregate offering price of R$4,064,000,000.00. The ADSs were offered and sold to the public at a price of U.S.$15.13 per ADS. The price per Share in the form of ADSs corresponds to the price per Share translated into U.S. dollars, based on the selling exchange rate for U.S. dollars (PTAX) of R$5.2892 per US$1.00, as published by the Central Bank of Brazil on March 16, 2023.

The global offering consists of an international offering outside Brazil (the "International Offering") and a concurrent public offering in Brazil (the "Brazilian Offering" and, together with the International Offering, the "Global Offering"). The International Offering includes a registered offering of ADSs in the United States with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The International Offering and the Brazilian Offering are being conducted concurrently, and the closing of each is conditioned upon the closing of the other.

The International Offering is being conducted pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 filed on November 28, 2022 with the SEC, which automatically became effective upon filing, and a preliminary prospectus supplement filed on March 14, 2023. The registration statement on Form F-3 and the preliminary prospectus supplement may be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA and J.P. Morgan are acting as Global Coordinators, and Goldman Sachs, UBS, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Safra and Santander are acting as Joint Bookrunners, in each case with respect to the Global Offering.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. - Cayman Branch, Banco Bradesco BBI S.A., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Santander US Capital Markets LLC are serving as international underwriters with respect to the International Offering of the ADSs.

BTG Pactual US Capital, LLC, Bradesco Securities, Inc., Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Safra Securities LLC and Santander US Capital Markets LLC are collectively acting as international placement agents with respect to the International Offering of Shares (not in the form of ADSs) sold outside Brazil on behalf of the Brazilian placement agents.

You should read the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement) and other documents filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company, the Selling Shareholder and the Global Offering. Please refer to our annual report on Form 20-F as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC, as well as any further updates in our current reports on Form 6-K, which may be amended, supplemented or superseded, from time to time, by other reports that we file with the SEC.

You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement) may be obtained by contacting: