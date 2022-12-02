Advanced search
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:52 2022-12-02 am EST
20.16 BRL   +2.44%
12/01Sendas Distribuidora S A : International Underwriting and Placement Facilitation Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
11/30Sendas Distribuidora S A : Fato Relevante - Oferta Secundária de Ações_Pricing_Press Release SEC (em inglês)
PU
11/30Sendas Distribuidora S A : ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF THE PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES BY CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS OF THE CASINO GROUP - Form 6-K
PU
Sendas Distribuidora S A : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K

12/02/2022 | 10:24am EST
INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

This current report is incorporated by reference in our registration statement on Form F-3ASR filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on November 28, 2022 (File No. 333-268567), and shall be deemed to be a part thereof from the date on which this current report is furnished to the SEC, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit 5.2 Opinion of Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados as to matters of Brazilian law relating to the common shares.
Exhibit 23.3 Consent of Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados (included in Exhibit 5.2).

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:23:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 55 703 M 10 603 M 10 603 M
Net income 2022 1 106 M 210 M 210 M
Net Debt 2022 13 615 M 2 592 M 2 592 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 27 034 M 5 146 M 5 146 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 59,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 20,05 BRL
Average target price 23,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes Chief Executive Officer
Daniela Sabbag Papa Director-Administration & Finance
Anderson Barres Castilho Operations Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Independent Director
José Flávio Ferreira Ramos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.51.85%5 146
WALMART INC.6.00%413 704
SYSCO CORPORATION10.13%43 840
KROGER CO. (THE)8.68%35 211
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED17.26%29 138
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-6.65%28 091