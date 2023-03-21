Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Sendas Distribuidora S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:22:51 2023-03-21 am EDT
16.29 BRL   +1.50%
09:21aSendas Distribuidora S A : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K
PU
03/17Sendas Distribuidora S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/17Sendas Distribuidora S A : ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF THE PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES BY THE CASINO GROUP - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sendas Distribuidora S A : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K

03/21/2023 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

This current report is incorporated by reference in our registration statement on Form F-3ASR filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on November 28, 2022 (File No. 333-268567), and shall be deemed to be a part thereof from the date on which this current report is furnished to the SEC, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit 5.3 Opinion of Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados as to matters of Brazilian law relating to the common shares.
Exhibit 23.4 Consent of Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados (included in Exhibit 5.3).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 13:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
09:21aSendas Distribuidora S A : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K
PU
03/17Sendas Distribuidora S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/17Sendas Distribuidora S A : ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF THE PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES B..
PU
03/17Casino raises $769.85 million with Assai sale stake in Brazil
RE
03/14Sendas Distribuidora S A : MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON MARCH ..
PU
03/14Sendas Distribuidora S A : ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES BY THE CASINO GROUP ..
PU
03/14Retailer Casino launches sale of part of stake in Brazilian company Assai
RE
03/13Sendas Distribuidora S A : Conselho de Administração - Ata
PU
03/07Sendas Distribuidora S A : Fato Relevante
PU
03/07Casino Initiates Study of Potential New Sale of Part of its Stake in Assaí
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 78 112 M 14 889 M 14 889 M
Net income 2023 1 443 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2023 14 712 M 2 804 M 2 804 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 1,22%
Capitalization 21 655 M 4 128 M 4 128 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 76 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 16,05 BRL
Average target price 23,83 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniela Sabbag Papa Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Anderson Barres Castilho Vice President-Operations
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.-17.57%4 128
WALMART INC.-0.63%379 818
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.09%37 608
KROGER CO. (THE)6.21%33 894
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.13.69%31 755
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.61%29 649
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer