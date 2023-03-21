Sendas Distribuidora S A : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

This current report is incorporated by reference in our registration statement on Form F-3ASR filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on November 28, 2022 (File No. 333-268567), and shall be deemed to be a part thereof from the date on which this current report is furnished to the SEC, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.

EXHIBIT INDEX