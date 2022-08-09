Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - August/22

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
August 2022
LARGEST PURE PLAYER CASH & CARRY WITH CONSISTENT GROWTH
Gross Sales
Acquisition
(R$ mi)
of 70
hypermarket
commercial
Retail Leadership
points
2
nd
largest
Approval of Pension
Reform
retailer in Brazil
+8pp
Jair Bolsonaro
New Strategy and Management
45.6
Election
New store format
of market share
Spin-off
Truck Drivers
39.4
in the last 6 years
#Quarentou
Strike
Assaí is 40 Years old
Acquires
National Footprint
60% stake in Assaí
Increases to
Impeachment of
30.4
Dilma Rousseff
221
100% stake
Protests in favor of
in Assaí
24.9
Dilma's Impeachment
One of the Largest(1)
Stores
20.1
Companies in Brazil
New
23 states & Federal
Re-election
16th Place
States
15.7
26.6%
District(3)
11.3
The 15th most valuable
9.0
CAGR
6.8
2011-2021
brand in Brazil(2)
3.3
4.3
5.1
2.2
1.5
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
# Stores
15
28
40
57
59
61
75
84
95
107
126
144
166
184
212
EBITDA Margin(4)
-
5.1%
5.3%
5.6%
6.5%
6.8%
7.0%
7.5%
7.9%
Revenue/store (R$mm)
55
58
60
77
86
93
110
122
148
160
173
183
214
215
Notes: (1) Considering sales in 2020, according to Exame; (2) Ranking Brand Finance Brasil 100 - Época Negócios; (3) In July/22 (4) Adjusted EBITDA - post IRFS 16
CONTINUOUS EXPANSION OF NATIONAL FOOTPRINT
2012
2022(1)
11
3
7
1
2
4
2
11 2
1 11
6
8
3
4
20
1
61 stores
+160
221 stores
83
7
28
182k sqm of sales area
10k employees
6 states
Notes: (1) as of July, 2022
stores
+17
states
+1M sqm of sales area
60k employees
23 states
12 distribution centers 11 regional offices with autonomy
Record
Expansion
in 2021
28 stores
+19%
sales area
ASSAÍ IS THE SECOND LARGEST RETAIL PLAYER IN BRAZIL AND THE FASTEST-GROWING PURE CASH & CARRY PLAYER
Retail Ranking
Food Retail Ranking
Gross Revenues (2021) - R$ bn
81.2
45.6
43.0
36.7
32.2
29.0
23.0
17.9
14.4 12.6
9.1
(1)(2)
Largest and
Fastest-Growing45.6
pure Cash & Carry
29.0
23.0
17.9
6.7
9.1
9.7
10.6
11.1
3.9
5.4
2.7
Comercial Zaragoza
Superm. Líder
Mart Minas
EPA
Cencosud
Grupo Pereira
Grupo Muffato
Superm. BH
Grupo Mateus
Grupo Big
GPA
Assaí
Carrefour
20º
18º
… 13º … 10º
9º
8º
7º
6º
5º
4º (2)
3º (1)
2º
1º
13%
9%
25%
19%
2%
14%
15%
27%
(5%)
23%
CAGR17-21
Source: Companies' data and ABRAS.
4
Notes: (1) Ex-Assaí and Éxito; (2) Considers information disclosed in the presentation regarding the conclusion of the transaction between Carrefour and Grupo BIG.
Largest segment...
CASH & CARRY SEGMENT INCREASES RELEVANCE WHEN COMPARED TO FOOD RETAIL
... share ...
Cash & Carry Relevance in Monthly Purchases
(2021)
38.9%
C&C increased
15%
(vs. 4.5% Super/Hyper)
+701
C&C stores in the
last 5 years
(vs. 416 in the last
... preference...
16 years)
19.7% 17.9%
11.2%
8.3%
4.0%
Other ¹
C&C
Bar ²
Super
Hyper
Proximity
... growth
Penetration by Channel in Brazilian Homes
59%60%
62%65%66%
66%
58%55%
65%
62%61%
of Brazilian
Assaí improved
households
shop in C&C
17%
41%
37%
26%
46%45%43%
30%
26%24%
in 2021
Source: NielsenIQ - February 2022
(1) Small grocery stores and Super and Hypermarket that do not belong to large Groups; (2) mainly related to beverage distributors
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
5
