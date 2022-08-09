Log in
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:30 2022-08-09 am EDT
17.28 BRL   -0.23%
11:19aSENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Institutional Presentation - August/22
PU
07/29SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira – Companies Relations Superintendent Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos – Market and Agents Relations Superintendent - Form 6-K
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Sendas Distribuidora S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - August/22

08/09/2022 | 11:19am EDT

08/09/2022 | 11:19am EDT
INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

August 2022

LARGEST PURE PLAYER CASH & CARRY WITH CONSISTENT GROWTH

Gross Sales

Acquisition

(R$ mi)

of 70

hypermarket

commercial

Retail Leadership

points

2

nd

largest

Approval of Pension

Reform

retailer in Brazil

+8pp

Jair Bolsonaro

New Strategy and Management

45.6

Election

New store format

of market share

Spin-off

Truck Drivers

39.4

in the last 6 years

#Quarentou

Strike

Assaí is 40 Years old

Acquires

National Footprint

60% stake in Assaí

Increases to

Impeachment of

30.4

Dilma Rousseff

221

100% stake

Protests in favor of

in Assaí

24.9

Dilma's Impeachment

One of the Largest(1)

Stores

Dilma Rousseff

20.1

Companies in Brazil

New

23 states & Federal

Dilma Rousseff

Re-election

16th Place

States

15.7

26.6%

District(3)

Election

11.3

The 15th most valuable

9.0

CAGR

6.8

2011-2021

brand in Brazil(2)

3.3

4.3

5.1

2.2

1.5

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

# Stores

15

28

40

57

59

61

75

84

95

107

126

144

166

184

212

EBITDA Margin(4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.1%

5.3%

5.6%

6.5%

6.8%

7.0%

7.5%

7.9%

Revenue/store (R$mm)

55

58

60

77

86

93

110

122

148

160

173

183

214

215

Notes: (1) Considering sales in 2020, according to Exame; (2) Ranking Brand Finance Brasil 100 - Época Negócios; (3) In July/22 (4) Adjusted EBITDA - post IRFS 16

2

CONTINUOUS EXPANSION OF NATIONAL FOOTPRINT

2012

2022(1)

11

3

7

1

1

1

2

3

4

2

11 2

4

1 11

3

6

1

8

3

1

4

20

4

1

4

61 stores

+160

221 stores

83

3

7

28

2

182k sqm of sales area

10k employees

6 states

Notes: (1) as of July, 2022

stores

+17

states

+1M sqm of sales area

60k employees

23 states

12 distribution centers 11 regional offices with autonomy

Record

Expansion

in 2021

28 stores

+19%

sales area

in 2021

3

ASSAÍ IS THE SECOND LARGEST RETAIL PLAYER IN BRAZIL AND THE FASTEST-GROWING PURE CASH & CARRY PLAYER

Retail Ranking

Food Retail Ranking

Gross Revenues (2021) - R$ bn

Gross Revenues (2021) - R$ bn

81.2

45.6

43.0

36.7

32.2

29.0

23.0

17.9

14.4 12.6

9.1

(1)(2)

81.2

Largest and

Fastest-Growing45.6

pure Cash & Carry

29.0

23.0

17.9

6.7

9.1

9.7

10.6

11.1

3.9

5.4

2.7

Comercial Zaragoza

Superm. Líder

Mart Minas

EPA

Cencosud

Grupo Pereira

Grupo Muffato

Superm. BH

Grupo Mateus

Grupo Big

GPA

Assaí

Carrefour

20º

18º

13º10º

9º

8º

7º

6º

5º

4º (2)

3º (1)

2º

1º

13%

9%

25%

19%

2%

14%

15%

19%

27%

(5%)

1

23%

13%

CAGR17-21

Source: Companies' data and ABRAS.

4

Notes: (1) Ex-Assaí and Éxito; (2) Considers information disclosed in the presentation regarding the conclusion of the transaction between Carrefour and Grupo BIG.

Largest segment...

CASH & CARRY SEGMENT INCREASES RELEVANCE WHEN COMPARED TO FOOD RETAIL

... share ...

Cash & Carry Relevance in Monthly Purchases

(2021)

38.9%

C&C increased

15%

in 2021

(vs. 4.5% Super/Hyper)

+701

C&C stores in the

last 5 years

(vs. 416 in the last

... preference...

16 years)

19.7% 17.9%

11.2%

8.3%

4.0%

Other ¹

C&C

Bar ²

Super

Hyper

Proximity

... growth

Penetration by Channel in Brazilian Homes

59%60%

62%65%66%

66%

58%55%

65%

62%61%

of Brazilian

Assaí improved

households

shop in C&C

17%

41%

37%

26%

26%

46%45%43%

30%

26%24%

in 2021

Source: NielsenIQ - February 2022

(1) Small grocery stores and Super and Hypermarket that do not belong to large Groups; (2) mainly related to beverage distributors

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

C&C

Super

Hyper

Proximity

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
