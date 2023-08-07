Sendas Distribuidora SA, also known as Assai Atacadista, is a Brazil-based company mainly engaged in the food distribution sector. The Firm's activities are divided into two operational segments: Cash & Carry and Retail. Through the Cash & Carry segment, the Company offers food, bazaar items and other products to wholesale customers, through self-service stores operated in Brazil under the Assai brand name. The Retail segments includes operations of hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience shops under following brands: Exito, Carulla, Surtimaorista, Surtimax, Super Inter and Viva Malls in Colombia; Devoto, Disco and Geant in Uruguay; and Libertad, Mini Libertad and Paseo Libertad Malls in Argentina.