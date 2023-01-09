Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - January/23
01/09/2023 | 04:34pm EST
Institutional Presentation
J a n u a r y 2 0 2 3
Largest pure player Cash & Carry with consistent growth
Retail Leadership
2nd largest
retailer in Brazil
National Footprint
263
Stores
23 states & Federal District
+8pp
of market share in the last 6 years
One of the Largest(1) Companies in Brazil
21th Place
The 15th most valuable
brand in Brazil(2)
Gross Sales
(R$ billion)
Acquisition
of 70
hypermarket
commercial
points
Approval of Pension
Reform
New Strategy and Management
Jair Bolsonaro
45.6
Election
New store format
Spin-off
#Quarentou
Truck Drivers
39.4
Strike
Assaí is 40 Years old
Increases to
Impeachment of
30.4
Dilma Rousseff
100% stake
Protests in favor of
in Assaí
24.9
Dilma's Impeachment
New
Dilma Rousseff
20.1
Re-election
Dilma Rousseff
States
15.7
26.6%
Election
9.0
11.3
CAGR
6.8
2011-2021
4.3
5.1
3.3
2.2
1.5
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
# Stores
15
28
40
57
59
61
75
84
95
107
126
144
166
184
212
EBITDA Margin(3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.1%
5.3%
5.6%
6.5%
6.8%
7.0%
7.5%
7.9%
Revenue/store (R$mm)
55
58
60
77
86
93
110
122
148
160
173
183
214
215
(1) Considering sales in 2021, according to Exame; (2) Ranking Brand Finance Brasil 100 - Época Negócios; (3) Adjusted EBITDA - post IRFS 16
2
Continuous expansion of national footprint boosted by a strong execution capacity
61 stores
2022
1
182k sqm of sales area
+202
3
10k employees
Stores
6 states
+17
1
1
7
1
2
3
13
3
5
5
1
12
2012
States
2
2
6
1
6
9 1
1
5
23
5
263 stores +1,3M sqm of sales area
4
100
3
9
6
32
2
+70k employees
23 States
12 Distribution Centers
11 regional offices with autonomy
Record
Expansion
in 2022
+60
stores
3
Assaí is the 2nd largest retailer in Brazil and the fastest-growing pure Cash & Carry player
Retail Ranking
Gross Revenues (2021) - R$ bn
81.2
45.6
43.0
36.4
32.2
29.0
23.0
17.9
14.4 12.6
9.1
(1)(2)
Source: Companies' data and ABRAS.
(1) Ex-Assaí and Éxito; (2) Considers information disclosed in the presentation regarding the conclusion of the transaction between Carrefour and Grupo BIG.
Food Retail Ranking
Gross Revenues (2021) - R$ bn
81.2
Largest and
Fastest-Growing45.6
pure Cash & Carry
29.0
23.0
17.9
6.7
9.1
9.7
10.6
11.1
3.9
5.4
2.7
Comercial Zaragoza
Superm. Líder
Mart Minas
EPA
Cencosud
Grupo Pereira
Grupo Muffato
Superm. BH
Grupo Mateus
Grupo Big
GPA
Assaí
Carrefour
20º
18º
… 13º … 10º
9º
8º
7º
6º
5º
4º (2)
3º (1)
2º
1º
13%
9%
25%
19%
2%
14%
15%
19%
27%
(5%)
1
23%
13%
4
Cash & Carry segment increases relevance when compared to food retail
Cash & Carry Relevance in Monthly Purchases
Market Share - Food Retail
37.0%
(Sep/22)
Nielsen Perimeter (3) (Sep/22)
21.4%
18.0%
Market
46.4%
8.3%
26.1%
19.2%
11.6%
Share:
8.0%
4.0%
Other ¹
C&C
Bar ²
Super
Hyper
Proximity
8.7 p.p.
Penetration by Channel in Brazilian Homes
Last 33
(Jun/22)
months (4)
:
65%
66%
69%
62%
59%
60%
58%
65%
55%
41%
37%
46%
26%
26%
30%
62% 61%64%
45% 43%41%
26% 24% 23%
-0.9 p.p.
-0.7 p.p.
-7.1 p.p.
C&C
Super
Hyper
Proximity
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
1H22
C&C
Super
Hyper
Proximity
Source: NielsenIQ
5
(1) Small grocery stores and Super and Hypermarket that do not belong to large Groups; (2) mainly related to beverage distributors; (3) Only considers brands that reports to Nielsen; (4) From Jan/2020 to Sep/2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 21:33:05 UTC.