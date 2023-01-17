Advanced search
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:32 2023-01-17 pm EST
20.06 BRL    0.00%
05:30pSendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - January/23
PU
06:20aSendas Distribuidora S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
01/09Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - January/23
PU
Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - January/23

01/17/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Institutional Presentation

J a n u a r y 2 0 2 3

Largest pure player Cash & Carry with consistent growth

Retail Leadership

2nd largest

retailer in Brazil

National Footprint

263

Stores

23 states & Federal District

+8pp

of market share in the last 6 years

One of the Largest(1) Companies in Brazil

21th Place

The 15th most valuable

brand in Brazil(2)

Gross Sales

(R$ billion)

Acquisition

of 70

hypermarket

commercial

points

Approval of Pension

Reform

New Strategy and Management

Jair Bolsonaro

45.6

Election

New store format

Spin-off

#Quarentou

Truck Drivers

39.4

Strike

Assaí is 40 Years old

Increases to

Impeachment of

30.4

Dilma Rousseff

100% stake

Protests in favor of

in Assaí

24.9

Dilma's Impeachment

New

Dilma Rousseff

20.1

Re-election

Dilma Rousseff

States

15.7

26.6%

Election

9.0

11.3

CAGR

6.8

2011-2021

4.3

5.1

3.3

2.2

1.5

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

# Stores

15

28

40

57

59

61

75

84

95

107

126

144

166

184

212

EBITDA Margin(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.1%

5.3%

5.6%

6.5%

6.8%

7.0%

7.5%

7.9%

Revenue/store (R$mm)

55

58

60

77

86

93

110

122

148

160

173

183

214

215

(1) Considering sales in 2021, according to Exame; (2) Ranking Brand Finance Brasil 100 - Época Negócios; (3) Adjusted EBITDA - post IRFS 16

2

Continuous expansion of national footprint boosted by a strong execution capacity

61 stores

2022

1

182k sqm of sales area

+202

3

10k employees

Stores

6 states

+17

1

1

7

1

2

3

13

3

5

5

1

12

2012

States

2

2

6

1

6

9 1

1

5

23

5

263 stores +1,3M sqm of sales area

4

100

3

9

6

32

2

+70k employees

23 States

12 Distribution Centers

11 regional offices with autonomy

Record

Expansion

in 2022

+60

stores

3

Assaí is the 2nd largest retailer in Brazil and the fastest-growing pure Cash & Carry player

Retail Ranking

Gross Revenues (2021) - R$ bn

81.2

45.6

43.0

36.4

32.2

29.0

23.0

17.9

14.4 12.6

9.1

(1)(2)

Food Retail Ranking

Gross Revenues (2021) - R$ bn

81.2

Largest and

Fastest-Growing45.6

pure Cash & Carry

29.0

23.0

17.9

6.7

9.1

9.7

10.6

11.1

3.9

5.4

2.7

Comercial Zaragoza

Superm. Líder

Mart Minas

EPA

Cencosud

Grupo Pereira

Grupo Muffato

Superm. BH

Grupo Mateus

Grupo Big

GPA

Assaí

Carrefour

20º

18º

13º10º

9º

8º

7º

6º

5º

4º (2)

3º (1)

2º

1º

13%

9%

25%

19%

2%

14%

15%

19%

27%

(5%)

1

23%

13%

Source: Companies' data and ABRAS.

4

(1) Ex-Assaí and Éxito; (2) Considers information disclosed in the presentation regarding the conclusion of the transaction between Carrefour and Grupo BIG.

Cash & Carry segment increases relevance when compared to food retail

Cash & Carry Relevance in Monthly Purchases

Market Share - Food Retail

37.0%

(Sep/22)

Nielsen Perimeter (3) (Sep/22)

21.4%

18.0%

Market

46.4%

26.1%

19.2%

8.3%

11.6%

Share:

8.0%

4.0%

Other ¹

C&C

Bar ²

Super

Hyper

Proximity

8.7 p.p.

Penetration by Channel in Brazilian Homes

Last 33

(Jun/22)

months (4)

:

65%

66%

69%

62%

59%

60%

58%

55%

41%

37%

65%

62%

61%

64%

46%

45%

43%

41%

-0.9 p.p.

-0.7 p.p.

26%

26%

30%

26% 24% 23%

-7.1 p.p.

C&C

Super

Hyper

Proximity

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

1H22

C&C

Super

Hyper

Proximity

Source: NielsenIQ

5

(1) Small grocery stores and Super and Hypermarket that do not belong to large Groups; (2) mainly related to beverage distributors; (3) Only considers brands that reports to Nielsen; (4) From Jan/2020 to Sep/2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
