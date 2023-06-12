Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - June/23
06/12/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
June 2023
Largest pure player Cash & Carry with consistent growth
Gross Sales
Retail Leadership
2nd largest
retailer in Brazil
National Footprint
266
Stores
23 states & Federal District
+8pp
of market share in the last 6 years
One of the Largest(1) Companies in Brazil
21st Place
The 13th most valuable
brand in Brazil(2)
(R$ billion)
47 conversions
concluded
66
hypermarket
commercial
Approval of Pension
points acquired
New Strategy and Management
Reform
59.7
New store format
Jair Bolsonaro
Spin-off
#Quarentou
Election
Assaí is 40 Years old
Truck Drivers
45.6
Increases to
Impeachment of
Strike
39.4
100% stake
Dilma Rousseff
in Assaí
Protests in favor of
30.4
Dilma's Impeachment
New
Dilma Rousseff
Dilma Rousseff
24.9
States
Re-election
27.0%
Election
20.1
15.7
CAGR
11.3
9.0
2011-2022
6.8
3.3
4.3
5.1
1.5
2.2
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
# Stores
15
28
40
57
59
61
75
84
95
107
126
144
166
184
212
263
EBITDA Margin(3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.1%
5.3%
5.6%
6.5%
6.8%
7.0%
7.5%
7.9%
7.2%
Revenue/store (R$mm)
55
58
60
77
86
93
110
122
148
160
173
183
214
215
227
(1) Considering sales in 2021, according to Exame; (2) Ranking Brand Finance Brasil 100 - Época Negócios; (3) Adjusted EBITDA - post IRFS 16
2
Continuous expansion of national footprint boosted by a strong execution capacity
61 stores
2023
1
182k sqm of sales area
+205
3
10k employees
Stores
6 states
+17
1
1
7
1
2
3
13
3
5
5
1
12
2012
States
2
2
6
1
6
9 1
1
5
23
5
266 stores +1,3M sqm of sales area
+70k employees
4
102
3
9
6
33
2
23 States
12 Distribution Centers
11 regional offices with autonomy
Record
Expansion in
2022
+60 stores
3
Assaí is the 2nd largest retailer in Brazil and the fastest-growing pure Cash & Carry player
Retail Ranking
Gross Revenues (2022) - R$ bn
Food Retail Ranking
Gross Revenues (2022) - R$ bn
108.1
Largest and
108.1
59.7
45.2
36.4
24.6
18.5 17.8
(1)
Source: Companies' data and ABRAS.
(1) GPA exc. Éxito.
14.3
11.1
Fastest-Growing59.7
pure Cash & Carry
24.6
14.0
18.5
7.7
8.3
11.1
11.2
12.0
3.8
4.3
Comercial Zaragoza
Superm. Líder
EPA
Mart Minas
Cencosud
Grupo Pereira
Grupo Muffato
Superm. BH
GPA
Grupo Mateus
Assaí
Carrefour
22nd
...19th ... 10th
9th
8th
7th
6th
5th
4th (1)
3rd
2nd
1st
11%
7%
15%
19%
1%
11%
12%
15%
1%
21%
18%
10%
4
Cash & Carry segment increases relevance when compared to food retail
Cash & Carry Relevance in Monthly Purchases
Market Share - Food Retail
36%
(Dec/22)
Nielsen Perimeter (3) (Dec/22)
22%
Market
18%
46.1%
26.3%
19.6%
8.1%
Share:
12%
8%
4%
Other ¹
C&C
Bar ²
Super
Hyper Proximity
8.4 p.p.
Penetration by Channel in Brazilian Homes
(Dec/22)
Last 36
71%
months (4)
:
59%
60%
62%
58%
65%
55%
41%
37%
46%
26%
26%
30%
65% 66%
62%
61%
45%
43%
26%
24%
64%
-0.7 p.p.
-0.9 p.p.
38%
21%
-6.7 p.p.
C&C
Super
Hyper
Proximity
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
C&C Super Hyper Proximity
Source: NielsenIQ
5
(1) Small grocery stores and Super and Hypermarket that do not belong to large Groups; (2) mainly related to beverage distributors; (3) Only considers brands that reports to Nielsen; (4) From Jan/2020 to Sep/2022
