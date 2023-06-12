Advanced search
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:45:02 2023-06-12 pm EDT
13.83 BRL   +6.71%
03:35pSendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - June/23
PU
06/07Sendas Distribuidora S A : Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira – Companies Relations Superintendent Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos – Market and Agents Relations Superintendent - Form 6-K
PU
05/19Sendas Distribuidora S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - June/23

06/12/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

June 2023

Largest pure player Cash & Carry with consistent growth

Gross Sales

Retail Leadership

2nd largest

retailer in Brazil

National Footprint

266

Stores

23 states & Federal District

+8pp

of market share in the last 6 years

One of the Largest(1) Companies in Brazil

21st Place

The 13th most valuable

brand in Brazil(2)

(R$ billion)

47 conversions

concluded

66

hypermarket

commercial

Approval of Pension

points acquired

New Strategy and Management

Reform

59.7

New store format

Jair Bolsonaro

Spin-off

#Quarentou

Election

Assaí is 40 Years old

Truck Drivers

45.6

Increases to

Impeachment of

Strike

39.4

100% stake

Dilma Rousseff

in Assaí

Protests in favor of

30.4

Dilma's Impeachment

New

Dilma Rousseff

Dilma Rousseff

24.9

States

Re-election

27.0%

Election

20.1

15.7

CAGR

11.3

9.0

2011-2022

6.8

3.3

4.3

5.1

1.5

2.2

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

# Stores

15

28

40

57

59

61

75

84

95

107

126

144

166

184

212

263

EBITDA Margin(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.1%

5.3%

5.6%

6.5%

6.8%

7.0%

7.5%

7.9%

7.2%

Revenue/store (R$mm)

55

58

60

77

86

93

110

122

148

160

173

183

214

215

227

(1) Considering sales in 2021, according to Exame; (2) Ranking Brand Finance Brasil 100 - Época Negócios; (3) Adjusted EBITDA - post IRFS 16

2

Continuous expansion of national footprint boosted by a strong execution capacity

61 stores

2023

1

182k sqm of sales area

+205

3

10k employees

Stores

6 states

+17

1

1

7

1

2

3

13

3

5

5

1

12

2012

States

2

2

6

1

6

9 1

1

5

23

5

266 stores +1,3M sqm of sales area

+70k employees

4

102

3

9

6

33

2

23 States

12 Distribution Centers

11 regional offices with autonomy

Record

Expansion in

2022

+60 stores

3

Assaí is the 2nd largest retailer in Brazil and the fastest-growing pure Cash & Carry player

Retail Ranking

Gross Revenues (2022) - R$ bn

Food Retail Ranking

Gross Revenues (2022) - R$ bn

108.1

Largest and

108.1

59.7

45.2

36.4

24.6

18.5 17.8

(1)

Source: Companies' data and ABRAS.

(1) GPA exc. Éxito.

14.3

11.1

Fastest-Growing59.7

pure Cash & Carry

24.6

14.0

18.5

7.7

8.3

11.1

11.2

12.0

3.8

4.3

Comercial Zaragoza

Superm. Líder

EPA

Mart Minas

Cencosud

Grupo Pereira

Grupo Muffato

Superm. BH

GPA

Grupo Mateus

Assaí

Carrefour

22nd

...19th ... 10th

9th

8th

7th

6th

5th

4th (1)

3rd

2nd

1st

11%

7%

15%

19%

1%

11%

12%

15%

1%

21%

18%

10%

4

Cash & Carry segment increases relevance when compared to food retail

Cash & Carry Relevance in Monthly Purchases

Market Share - Food Retail

36%

(Dec/22)

Nielsen Perimeter (3) (Dec/22)

22%

Market

18%

46.1%

26.3%

19.6%

8.1%

Share:

12%

8%

4%

Other ¹

C&C

Bar ²

Super

Hyper Proximity

8.4 p.p.

Penetration by Channel in Brazilian Homes

(Dec/22)

Last 36

71%

months (4)

:

59%

60%

62%

58%

65%

55%

41%

37%

46%

26%

26%

30%

65% 66%

62%

61%

45%

43%

26%

24%

64%

-0.7 p.p.

-0.9 p.p.

38%

21%

-6.7 p.p.

C&C

Super

Hyper

Proximity

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

C&C Super Hyper Proximity

Source: NielsenIQ

5

(1) Small grocery stores and Super and Hypermarket that do not belong to large Groups; (2) mainly related to beverage distributors; (3) Only considers brands that reports to Nielsen; (4) From Jan/2020 to Sep/2022

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 19:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
