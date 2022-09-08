Log in
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-08 pm EDT
19.10 BRL   -1.90%
05:20pSENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Institutional Presentation - September/22
PU
09/05SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.(BOVESPA : ASAI3) added to Brazil IBRX 50 Index
CI
08/22SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 22, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - September/22

09/08/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

September 2022

LARGEST PURE PLAYER CASH & CARRY WITH CONSISTENT GROWTH

Retail Leadership

2nd largest

retailer in Brazil

+8pp

of market share

in the last 6 years

National Footprint

228

One of the Largest(1)

Stores

Companies in Brazil

23 states & Federal

16th Place

District(3)

Gross Sales

(R$ mi)

New Strategy and Management

New store format

#Quarentou

Acquires

Assaí is 40 Years old

60% stake in Assaí

Impeachment of

Increases to

Dilma Rousseff

100% stake

Protests in favor of

in Assaí

Dilma's Impeachment

New

Dilma Rousseff

Dilma Rousseff

Re-election

States

15.7

Election

Acquisition

of 70

hypermarket

commercial

points

Approval of Pension

Reform

Jair Bolsonaro

45.6

Election

Spin-off

Truck Drivers

39.4

Strike

30.4

24.9

20.1

26.6%

The 15th most valuable

brand in Brazil(2)

1.5 2.2 3.3 4.3 5.1

11.3

9.0

6.8

CAGR

2011-2021

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

# Stores

15

28

40

57

59

61

75

84

95

107

126

144

166

184

212

EBITDA Margin(4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.1%

5.3%

5.6%

6.5%

6.8%

7.0%

7.5%

7.9%

Revenue/store (R$mm)

55

58

60

77

86

93

110

122

148

160

173

183

214

215

(1) Considering sales in 2020, according to Exame; (2) Ranking Brand Finance Brasil 100 - Época Negócios; (3) In September 8th, 2022 (4) Adjusted EBITDA - post IRFS 16

2

CONTINUOUS EXPANSION OF NATIONAL FOOTPRINT

2012

2022 (1)

11

3

7

1

1

2

2

3

4

2

12 2

4

1 11

3

6

1

8

4

1

4

21

4

1

4

61 stores

182k sqm of sales area

+167

228 stores

86

3

+1M sqm of sales area

7

28

2

10k employees

6 states

(1) In September 8th, 2022

stores

+17

states

60k employees

23 states

12 distribution centers 11 regional offices with autonomy

Record

Expansion

in 2021

28 stores

+19%

sales area

in 2021

3

ASSAÍ IS THE SECOND LARGEST RETAIL PLAYER IN BRAZIL AND THE FASTEST-GROWING PURE CASH & CARRY PLAYER

Retail Ranking

Gross Revenues (2021) - R$ bn

81.2

45.6

43.0

36.4

32.2

29.0

23.0

17.9

14.4 12.6

9.1

(1)(2)

Food Retail Ranking

Gross Revenues (2021) - R$ bn

81.2

Largest and

Fastest-Growing45.6

pure Cash & Carry

29.0

23.0

17.9

6.7

9.1

9.7

10.6

11.1

3.9

5.4

2.7

Comercial Zaragoza

Superm. Líder

Mart Minas

EPA

Cencosud

Grupo Pereira

Grupo Muffato

Superm. BH

Grupo Mateus

Grupo Big

GPA

Assaí

Carrefour

20º

18º

13º10º

9º

8º

7º

6º

5º

4º (2)

3º (1)

2º

1º

13%

9%

25%

19%

2%

14%

15%

19%

27%

(5%)

1

23%

13%

CAGR17-21

Source: Companies' data and ABRAS.

4

(1) Ex-Assaí and Éxito; (2) Considers information disclosed in the presentation regarding the conclusion of the transaction between Carrefour and Grupo BIG.

CASH & CARRY SEGMENT INCREASES RELEVANCE WHEN COMPARED TO FOOD RETAIL

Cash & Carry Relevance in Monthly Purchases

Market Share - Food Retail

38.7%

(2021)

Nielsen Perimeter (3)

19.7% 17.9%

11.2%

8.3%

4.0%

Other ¹

C&C

Bar ²

Super

Hyper

Proximity

Penetration by Channel in Brazilian Homes

9.0%

8.8%

8.5%

8.9%

8.2%

8.6%

8.4%

26.3%

26.7%

25.2%

23.0%

22.8%

20.6%

19.7%

27.0%

25.5%

26.2%

26.2%

25.9%

26.7%

25.5%

37.7%

39.0%

40.1%

41.9%

43.1%

44.1%

46.4%

jan-20

jun-20

dec-20

jun-21

dec-21

mar-22

jun-22

C&C

Super

Hyper

Proximity

59%60%

58%55%

41%

37%

26%

26%

62%

65%

66%

65%

62%

61%

46%

45%

43%

30%

26%

24%

Last 30 months:

Hiper:

Cash & Carry:

-6.6 p.p

+8.7 p.p

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

C&C

Super

Hyper

Proximity

Source: NielsenIQ - February 2022

5

(1) Small grocery stores and Super and Hypermarket that do not belong to large Groups; (2) mainly related to beverage distributors; (3) Only considers brands that reports to Nielsen

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 21:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
