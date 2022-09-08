Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - September/22

INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
September 2022
LARGEST PURE PLAYER CASH & CARRY WITH CONSISTENT GROWTH
Retail Leadership
2nd largest
retailer in Brazil
+8pp
of market share
in the last 6 years
National Footprint
228
One of the Largest(1)
Stores
Companies in Brazil
23 states & Federal
16th Place
District(3)
Gross Sales
(R$ mi)
New Strategy and Management
New store format
#Quarentou
Acquires
Assaí is 40 Years old
60% stake in Assaí
Impeachment of
Increases to
Dilma Rousseff
100% stake
Protests in favor of
in Assaí
Dilma's Impeachment
New
Re-election
States
15.7
Election
Acquisition
of 70
hypermarket
commercial
points
Approval of Pension
Reform
Jair Bolsonaro
45.6
Spin-off
Truck Drivers
39.4
Strike
30.4
24.9
20.1
26.6%
The 15th most valuable
brand in Brazil(2)
1.5 2.2 3.3 4.3 5.1
11.3
9.0
6.8
CAGR
2011-2021
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
# Stores
15
28
40
57
59
61
75
84
95
107
126
144
166
184
212
EBITDA Margin(4)
-
5.1%
5.3%
5.6%
6.5%
6.8%
7.0%
7.5%
7.9%
Revenue/store (R$mm)
55
58
60
77
86
93
110
122
148
160
173
183
214
215
(1) Considering sales in 2020, according to Exame; (2) Ranking Brand Finance Brasil 100 - Época Negócios; (3) In September 8th, 2022 (4) Adjusted EBITDA - post IRFS 16
CONTINUOUS EXPANSION OF NATIONAL FOOTPRINT
2012
2022 (1)
11
3
7
1
2
4
2
12 2
1 11
6
8
4
21
1
61 stores
182k sqm of sales area
+167
228 stores
86
3
+1M sqm of sales area
28
10k employees
6 states
(1) In September 8th, 2022
stores
+17
states
60k employees
23 states
12 distribution centers 11 regional offices with autonomy
Record
Expansion
in 2021
28 stores
+19%
sales area
ASSAÍ IS THE SECOND LARGEST RETAIL PLAYER IN BRAZIL AND THE FASTEST-GROWING PURE CASH & CARRY PLAYER
Retail Ranking
Gross Revenues (2021) - R$ bn
81.2
45.6
43.0
36.4
32.2
29.0
23.0
17.9
14.4 12.6
9.1
(1)(2)
Food Retail Ranking
Largest and
Fastest-Growing45.6
pure Cash & Carry
29.0
23.0
17.9
6.7
9.1
9.7
10.6
11.1
3.9
5.4
2.7
Comercial Zaragoza
Superm. Líder
Mart Minas
EPA
Cencosud
Grupo Pereira
Grupo Muffato
Superm. BH
Grupo Mateus
Grupo Big
GPA
Assaí
Carrefour
20º
18º
… 13º … 10º
9º
8º
7º
6º
5º
4º (2)
3º (1)
2º
1º
13%
9%
25%
19%
2%
14%
15%
27%
(5%)
23%
CAGR17-21
Source: Companies' data and ABRAS.
(1) Ex-Assaí and Éxito; (2) Considers information disclosed in the presentation regarding the conclusion of the transaction between Carrefour and Grupo BIG.
CASH & CARRY SEGMENT INCREASES RELEVANCE WHEN COMPARED TO FOOD RETAIL
Cash & Carry Relevance in Monthly Purchases
Market Share - Food Retail
38.7%
(2021)
Nielsen Perimeter (3)
19.7% 17.9%
11.2%
8.3%
4.0%
Other ¹
C&C
Bar ²
Super
Hyper
Proximity
Penetration by Channel in Brazilian Homes
9.0%
8.8%
8.5%
8.9%
8.2%
8.6%
8.4%
26.3%
26.7%
25.2%
23.0%
22.8%
20.6%
19.7%
27.0%
25.5%
26.2%
25.9%
37.7%
39.0%
40.1%
41.9%
43.1%
44.1%
46.4%
jan-20
jun-20
dec-20
jun-21
dec-21
mar-22
jun-22
59%60%
58%55%
41%
37%
26%
62%
65%
66%
61%
46%
45%
43%
30%
24%
Last 30 months:
Hiper:
Cash & Carry:
-6.6 p.p
+8.7 p.p
C&C
Super
Hyper
Proximity
Source: NielsenIQ - February 2022
5
(1) Small grocery stores and Super and Hypermarket that do not belong to large Groups; (2) mainly related to beverage distributors; (3) Only considers brands that reports to Nielsen
