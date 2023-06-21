Sendas Distribuidora S A : MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON JUNE 13th, 2023 - Form 6-K

UNITED STATES

Sendas Distribuidora S.A.

Sendas Distributor S.A.

Avenida Ayrton Senna, No. 6,000, Lote 2, Pal 48959, Anexo A

Jacarepaguá

22775-005 Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON JUNE 13th, 2023.

1. Date, Time and Place : On June 13th, 2023, at 06:00 p.m, held virtually as if it had taken place at the headquarters of Sendas Distribuidora SA ("Company"), located in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Avenida Ayrton Senna, nº 6.000, Lote 2, Pal 48959, Annex A, Jacarepaguá, CEP 22775-005.

2. Call and Attendance : Call was done in accordance with the internal rules of the Board and the meeting has had the presence of all the members of the Company's Board of Directors: Messrs. Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto - Chairman of the Board of Directors, José Guimarães Monforte - Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, Andiara Pedroso Pettterle, Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes, Leila Abraham Loria, Leonardo Porcíuncula Gomes Pereira, Júlio Cesar de Queiroz Campos, Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho and Philippe Alarcon.

3. Conduction of the Meeting : Chairman: Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto; Secretary: Aline Pacheco Pelucio.

4. Agenda : Analysis and decision on the internal regulations of the Financial and Investment Committee and the Corporate Governance, Sustainability and Nomination Committee.

5. Resolutions : The members of the Board of Directors discussed and decided on the following:

5.1 Analysis and decision on the internal regulations of the Financial and Investment Committee and the Corporate Governance, Sustainability and Nomination Committee : The Members of the Board of Directors decided, unanimously and without reservations, on the approval of the internal regulations of the Financial and Investment Committee and the Corporate Governance, Sustainability and Nomination Committee.

6. Approval and signature of these minutes : As there were no further matters to be addressed, the meeting was adjourned so. that these minutes were drawn up. Then the meeting was resumed, and these minutes were read and agreed. Rio de Janeiro, June 13th, 2023. Chairman : Mr. Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto; Secretary : Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio. Members of the Board of Directors who were present : Messrs. Oscar de Paula Bernardes Neto, José Guimarães Monforte, Andiara Pedroso Pettterle, Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes, Leila Abraham Loria, Leonardo Porcíuncula Gomes Pereira, Júlio Cesar de Queiroz Campos, Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho and Philippe Alarcon.

Rio de Janeiro, June 13th, 2023.

I hereby certify, for due purposes, that this is a certificate of the minutes registered in the relevant corporate book, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6.404/76 as amended.

__________________________________ Aline Pacheco Pelucio Secretary

Date: June 20, 2023

Sendas Distribuidora S.A.

By: /s/ Daniela Sabbag Papa

Name: Daniela Sabbag Papa

Title: Chief Financial Officer

By: /s/ Gabrielle Helú

Name: Gabrielle Helú

Title: Investor Relations Officer

