Sendas Distribuidora S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors approved, on this date, ad referendum of the Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2023, destined to appreciate the financial statements referred to the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2022, the payment of interest on equity referred to the period between January 1st, 2021 and December 31st 2022, in the gross amount of R$50,000,000.00 (fifty million reais), corresponding to R$ 0.037059948485456 per common share ("Interest on Equity"), from which the amount related to withholding taxes ("IRRF" - "Imposto de Renda Retido na Fonte") will be deducted, pursuant to the law in force, except with respect to shareholders that are immune and/or exempt. The Interest on Equity will be charged to the amount of the minimum mandatory dividend related to the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022.

The payment of Interest on Equity to the shares traded on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, as well as other shares registered with Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., shall occur on February 21st, 2023, based on the shareholders' position of December 28th, 2022 (including such date). The shares issued by the Company shall be traded ex-interest as from December 29th, 2022.

With respect to the American Depositary Receipts representing the Company's common shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange - NYSE ("ADR"), the payment shall be one by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary bank of the ADRs. Holders of ADRs can obtain information regarding the payment of Interest on Equity at https://adr.com.

São Paulo, December 23th, 2022.

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Gabrielle Helú Investor Relations Officer