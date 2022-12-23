Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Sendas Distribuidora S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-23 pm EST
20.02 BRL   -0.50%
05:51pSendas Distribuidora S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
12/16Sendas Distribuidora S A : EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
12/16Sendas Distribuidora S A : Extraordinary General Assembly - Mapa final de votação detalhado
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sendas Distribuidora S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

12/23/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors approved, on this date, ad referendum of the Company's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2023, destined to appreciate the financial statements referred to the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2022, the payment of interest on equity referred to the period between January 1st, 2021 and December 31st 2022, in the gross amount of R$50,000,000.00 (fifty million reais), corresponding to R$ 0.037059948485456 per common share ("Interest on Equity"), from which the amount related to withholding taxes ("IRRF" - "Imposto de Renda Retido na Fonte") will be deducted, pursuant to the law in force, except with respect to shareholders that are immune and/or exempt. The Interest on Equity will be charged to the amount of the minimum mandatory dividend related to the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022.

The payment of Interest on Equity to the shares traded on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, as well as other shares registered with Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., shall occur on February 21st, 2023, based on the shareholders' position of December 28th, 2022 (including such date). The shares issued by the Company shall be traded ex-interest as from December 29th, 2022.

With respect to the American Depositary Receipts representing the Company's common shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange - NYSE ("ADR"), the payment shall be one by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary bank of the ADRs. Holders of ADRs can obtain information regarding the payment of Interest on Equity at https://adr.com.

São Paulo, December 23th, 2022.

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Gabrielle Helú Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 22:50:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
05:51pSendas Distribuidora S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
12/16Sendas Distribuidora S A : EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
12/16Sendas Distribuidora S A : Extraordinary General Assembly - Mapa final de votação detalhad..
PU
12/13Sendas Distribuidora S A : EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
12/13Sendas Distribuidora S A : MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 1..
PU
12/12Sendas Distribuidora S A : MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON DECEMB..
PU
12/02Sendas Distribuidora S A : INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE - Form 6-K
PU
12/01Sendas Distribuidora S A : International Underwriting and Placement Facilitation Agreement..
PU
11/30Sendas Distribuidora S A : Fato Relevante - Oferta Secundária de Ações_Pricing_Press Relea..
PU
11/30Sendas Distribuidora S A : ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF THE PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES B..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 55 536 M 10 826 M 10 826 M
Net income 2022 1 121 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2022 13 830 M 2 696 M 2 696 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 27 145 M 5 291 M 5 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 20,12 BRL
Average target price 23,83 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes Chief Executive Officer
Daniela Sabbag Papa Director-Administration & Finance
Anderson Barres Castilho Operations Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Independent Director
José Flávio Ferreira Ramos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.55.25%5 255
WALMART INC.0.34%386 937
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.80%39 133
KROGER CO. (THE)-1.77%32 391
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED17.94%28 983
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-7.75%28 788