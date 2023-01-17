Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Sendas Distribuidora S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:34 2023-01-16 pm EST
20.06 BRL   +0.50%
06:20aSendas Distribuidora S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
01/09Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - January/23
PU
2022Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - December/22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sendas Distribuidora S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

01/17/2023 | 06:20am EST
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to paragraph 2, article 37 of Resolution issue by Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") nº 81 of March 29, 2022, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the holding of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled for April 27, 2023.

São Paulo, January 13, 2023.

Gabrielle Helú

Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 11:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 55 507 M 10 853 M 10 853 M
Net income 2022 1 121 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2022 13 834 M 2 705 M 2 705 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 27 064 M 5 292 M 5 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 20,06 BRL
Average target price 23,90 BRL
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes Chief Executive Officer
Daniela Sabbag Papa Director-Administration & Finance
Anderson Barres Castilho Operations Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Independent Director
José Flávio Ferreira Ramos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.3.39%5 292
WALMART INC.2.47%391 818
SYSCO CORPORATION5.08%40 709
KROGER CO. (THE)1.44%32 369
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.88%29 758
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.10%28 620