Sendas Distribuidora S A : NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to paragraph 2, article 37 of Resolution issue by Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") nº 81 of March 29, 2022, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the holding of its Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled for April 27, 2023.

São Paulo, January 13, 2023.

Gabrielle Helú

Investor Relations Officer