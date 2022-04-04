Log in
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
Sendas Distribuidora S A : Notice to the Market - Notice to the Market Joint Assaí and GPA

04/04/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

CNPJ/ME No. 06.057.223/0001-71

NIRE 35.300.089.901

NIRE 33.300.272.909

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA") and Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Assaí"), pursuant to article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, hereby inform their shareholders and the market in general that the assignment of the exploration rights of over 40 commercial points to Assaí has been concluded, adding to the 20 carried out in Q4 2021, we ended Q1 22 with 60 points assigned, 86% of the total, in line with the material facts already disclosed on October 14th and December 16th, 2021 related to the transaction involving the conversion of stores under the "Extra Hiper" banner operated by GPA in cash & carry stores, which will be operated by Assaí.

The other 10 remaining commercial points are expected to be concluded until the end of May 2022, date that can be postponed depending on administrative procedures.

The finalization of this important step confirms Assaí's successful growth strategy as well as the ability to execute the expansion, with the consolidation of the Company's presence in 16 capitals (such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and Recife), in some of the best points in each locality and highly recognized by the population. The list also includes stores in reference cities and major economic centers in the state of São Paulo (such as Campinas, Guarulhos, Ribeirão Preto and Santos); and also formalizes the start of the company's operations in Belo Horizonte. The complete list of the 60 commercial points can be consulted in the attached material. Assaí estimates that around 40 conversions will be delivered in the second half of 2022 and the remaining stores by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Also, the conclusion of this stage attests the extremely successful demobilization work carried out in record time by GPA and allows the New GPA to focus on its most profitable operations.

GPA and Assaí will keep the market and its shareholders informed of any other relevant facts related to the Transaction.

São Paulo, April 04, 2022.

Guillaume Marie Didier Gras

Gabrielle Castelo Branco Helú

Vice-President of Finance and Investor

Investor Relations Officer of Sendas

Relations Officer of Companhia Brasileira

Distribuidora S.A.

de Distribuição

Este conteúdo foi classificado como CONFIDENCIAL

LIST OF 60 COMMERCIAL POINTS THAT WILL BE CONVERTED INTO ASSAÍ:

Store

FU

City

Address

Sales Area

('000 sq. m.)

1

Farol

AL

Maceió

Av. Fernandes Lima, 4000

5,596

2

Maceió

AL

Maceió

Av. Comendador Gustavo Paiva, 3159

7,263

3

Rótula

BA

Salvador

Av. Antonio Carlos Magalhães, 6365

5,720

4

Paralela

BA

Salvador

Av. Gov. Luis Viana Filho, 3056

7,328

5

Vasco Da Gama

BA

Salvador

Av. Vasco da Gama, 828

6,547

6

Parangaba

CE

Fortaleza

Av. Senador Távora, 44

5,643

7

Montese

CE

Fortaleza

Av. Dos Expedicionarios, 4444

7,663

8

Mister Hull

CE

Fortaleza

Av. Mister Hull, 4300

5,646

9

Taguatinga

DF

Brasília

Aguas Claras - Qs-03 - Rua 420 - Lt-04

7,289

10

Brasilia Park

DF

Brasília

Smas, S/N,Trecho 3 Conj 5 Guara

6,551

11

Brasilia Norte

DF

Brasília

Stn S/N Lote Asa Norte

9,012

12

Brasilia Sul

DF

Brasília

Rua Sia Tr 12 Lt 105

7,281

13

Ceilândia

DF

Brasília

Qnm 11 Lote 06 S/N Loja E Mezanino Ceilandia

5,940

14

Goiânia

GO

Goiânia

Av. Portugal,S/N Qda L22 Setor Maris Setor

6,453

15

Belvedere

MG

Belo Horizonte

Rua Maria Luiza Santiago, 110

7,442

16

BH

MG

Belo Horizonte

Av. Francisco Sales 898

6,425

17

Minas Shopping

MG

Belo Horizonte

Av. Cristiano Machado, 4000

7,655

18

Joaquim Murtinho

MS

Campo Grande

R. Joaquim Murtinho, 3167

4,243

19

Campina Grande

PB

Campina Grande

Av. Prefeito Severino B. Cabral, 1339

4,815

20

J. Pessoa Tambaú

PB

João Pessoa

Av.Epitacio Pessoa, 1277

4,989

21

Boa Viagem

PE

Recife

Av. Eng Domingos Ferreira, 1818

6,653

22

Benfica

PE

Recife

Rua Benfica, 175

7,040

23

Teresina

PI

Teresina

Av. Presidente Kennedy, 501

5,625

24

Curitiba Kennedy

PR

Curitiba

Av. Presidente Kennedy, 1000

5,650

25

Curitiba Alto Da XV

PR

Curitiba

Av. Mal Humb.De Alen. C. Branco, 230

5,990

26

Maracanã

RJ

Rio de Janeiro

R. Jose Higino, 115

6,073

27

Galeão

RJ

Rio de Janeiro

Estr. do Galeao, 2700

7,618

28

São Gonçalo Centro

RJ

São Gonçalo

Av Presidente Kennedy, 429

4,209

29

Carioca

RJ

Rio de Janeiro

Av Vicente de Carvalho, 909

5,080

30

Maria Lacerda

RN

Parnamirim

Av. Maria Lacerda Montenegro

4,475

31

Natal Ponta Negra

RN

Natal

Av Eng Roberto Freire S/N Parte 1

6,287

32

Aracaju

SE

Aracaju

Av. Adélia Franco, 3735

6,718

33

Freguesia Do Ó

SP

São Paulo

Av. Nossa Senhora do O, 1759/2003

6,650

34

Praia Grande Shop

SP

Praia Grande

Av. Ayrton Senna da Silva, 1511

6,130

35

Guarulhos Centro

SP

Guarulhos

Av. Antônio de Souza, 300

5,351

36

Mogi Lar

SP

Mogi das Cruzes

Av. Pref. Carlos F. Lopes, 600

5,688

37

Jaguaré

SP

São Paulo

Av. Corifeu De Azevedo Marques, 4160

7,937

38

Sorocaba Campolim

SP

Sorocaba

Av. Professora Izoraida Marques Peres

5,642

39

Raposo Tavares

SP

São Paulo

Av.Marechal Fiuza de Castro, S/N

5,386

40

Anchieta

SP

São Bernardo do Campo

R. Garcia Lorca, 301

8,449

41

Taboão Da Serra

SP

Taboão da Serra

R. Joao Batista de Oliveira, 47/329

6,847

42

S.J.C. Colinas

SP

São José dos Campos

Av. Jorge Zarur, 100 Jardim Apolo

7,262

43

Interlagos

SP

São Paulo

Av.Sargento Geraldo Santana, 1491

5,811

44

Aeroporto

SP

São Paulo

Av. Washington Luis, 5859

7,613

45

Guarulhos B. Maia

SP

Guarulhos

Av. Salgado Filho, 4000

5,649

46

Guaianazes

SP

São Paulo

Estrada Itaquera Guaianazes, 2671

6,743

47

R. Preto P. Vargas

SP

Ribeirão Preto

Av. Presidente Vargas, 1671

6,026

48

Campinas Abolição

SP

Campinas

R. Abolicao, 2013

8,477

49

Anhanguera

SP

São Paulo

R. Samuel Klabin, 193

9,122

50

Penha

SP

São Paulo

Av. São Miguel, 962/1006

7,443

Store

FU

City

Address

Sales Area

('000 sq. m.)

51

Mooca

SP

São Paulo

R. Javari, 403

6,187

52

Caraguá Serramar

SP

Caraguatatuba

Av. José Herculano, 1086

5,606

53

Santos

SP

Santos

Av. Ana Costa, 318/340

8,293

54

Sorocaba

SP

Sorocaba

R. Maria Cinto de Biaggi, 164

7,425

55

Itatiba

SP

Itatiba

Av. Luis Emanuel Bianchi, 120

4,430

56

Araraquara

SP

Araraquara

R. Jose Bonifacio, 483

5,110

57

João Dias

SP

São Paulo

Av. Guido Caloi, 25

7,975

58

São Caetano

SP

São Caetano do Sul

Rua Sen. Vergueiro, 428/498

9,146

59

Campinas Amoreira

SP

Campinas

Av. Ruy Rodrigues, 1400

6,255

60

Palmas

TO

Palmas

Quadra 402 Sul, Avenida Ns 2 S/N

6,012

TOTAL SALES AREA

389,586

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
