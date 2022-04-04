Sendas Distribuidora S A : Notice to the Market - Notice to the Market Joint Assaí and GPA

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56 CNPJ/ME No. 06.057.223/0001-71 NIRE 35.300.089.901 NIRE 33.300.272.909

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA") and Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Assaí"), pursuant to article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, hereby inform their shareholders and the market in general that the assignment of the exploration rights of over 40 commercial points to Assaí has been concluded, adding to the 20 carried out in Q4 2021, we ended Q1 22 with 60 points assigned, 86% of the total, in line with the material facts already disclosed on October 14th and December 16th, 2021 related to the transaction involving the conversion of stores under the "Extra Hiper" banner operated by GPA in cash & carry stores, which will be operated by Assaí.

The other 10 remaining commercial points are expected to be concluded until the end of May 2022, date that can be postponed depending on administrative procedures.

The finalization of this important step confirms Assaí's successful growth strategy as well as the ability to execute the expansion, with the consolidation of the Company's presence in 16 capitals (such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and Recife), in some of the best points in each locality and highly recognized by the population. The list also includes stores in reference cities and major economic centers in the state of São Paulo (such as Campinas, Guarulhos, Ribeirão Preto and Santos); and also formalizes the start of the company's operations in Belo Horizonte. The complete list of the 60 commercial points can be consulted in the attached material. Assaí estimates that around 40 conversions will be delivered in the second half of 2022 and the remaining stores by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Also, the conclusion of this stage attests the extremely successful demobilization work carried out in record time by GPA and allows the New GPA to focus on its most profitable operations.

GPA and Assaí will keep the market and its shareholders informed of any other relevant facts related to the Transaction.

São Paulo, April 04, 2022.

Guillaume Marie Didier Gras Gabrielle Castelo Branco Helú Vice-President of Finance and Investor Investor Relations Officer of Sendas Relations Officer of Companhia Brasileira Distribuidora S.A. de Distribuição

LIST OF 60 COMMERCIAL POINTS THAT WILL BE CONVERTED INTO ASSAÍ:

Store FU City Address Sales Area ('000 sq. m.) 1 Farol AL Maceió Av. Fernandes Lima, 4000 5,596 2 Maceió AL Maceió Av. Comendador Gustavo Paiva, 3159 7,263 3 Rótula BA Salvador Av. Antonio Carlos Magalhães, 6365 5,720 4 Paralela BA Salvador Av. Gov. Luis Viana Filho, 3056 7,328 5 Vasco Da Gama BA Salvador Av. Vasco da Gama, 828 6,547 6 Parangaba CE Fortaleza Av. Senador Távora, 44 5,643 7 Montese CE Fortaleza Av. Dos Expedicionarios, 4444 7,663 8 Mister Hull CE Fortaleza Av. Mister Hull, 4300 5,646 9 Taguatinga DF Brasília Aguas Claras - Qs-03 - Rua 420 - Lt-04 7,289 10 Brasilia Park DF Brasília Smas, S/N,Trecho 3 Conj 5 Guara 6,551 11 Brasilia Norte DF Brasília Stn S/N Lote Asa Norte 9,012 12 Brasilia Sul DF Brasília Rua Sia Tr 12 Lt 105 7,281 13 Ceilândia DF Brasília Qnm 11 Lote 06 S/N Loja E Mezanino Ceilandia 5,940 14 Goiânia GO Goiânia Av. Portugal,S/N Qda L22 Setor Maris Setor 6,453 15 Belvedere MG Belo Horizonte Rua Maria Luiza Santiago, 110 7,442 16 BH MG Belo Horizonte Av. Francisco Sales 898 6,425 17 Minas Shopping MG Belo Horizonte Av. Cristiano Machado, 4000 7,655 18 Joaquim Murtinho MS Campo Grande R. Joaquim Murtinho, 3167 4,243 19 Campina Grande PB Campina Grande Av. Prefeito Severino B. Cabral, 1339 4,815 20 J. Pessoa Tambaú PB João Pessoa Av.Epitacio Pessoa, 1277 4,989 21 Boa Viagem PE Recife Av. Eng Domingos Ferreira, 1818 6,653 22 Benfica PE Recife Rua Benfica, 175 7,040 23 Teresina PI Teresina Av. Presidente Kennedy, 501 5,625 24 Curitiba Kennedy PR Curitiba Av. Presidente Kennedy, 1000 5,650 25 Curitiba Alto Da XV PR Curitiba Av. Mal Humb.De Alen. C. Branco, 230 5,990 26 Maracanã RJ Rio de Janeiro R. Jose Higino, 115 6,073 27 Galeão RJ Rio de Janeiro Estr. do Galeao, 2700 7,618 28 São Gonçalo Centro RJ São Gonçalo Av Presidente Kennedy, 429 4,209 29 Carioca RJ Rio de Janeiro Av Vicente de Carvalho, 909 5,080 30 Maria Lacerda RN Parnamirim Av. Maria Lacerda Montenegro 4,475 31 Natal Ponta Negra RN Natal Av Eng Roberto Freire S/N Parte 1 6,287 32 Aracaju SE Aracaju Av. Adélia Franco, 3735 6,718 33 Freguesia Do Ó SP São Paulo Av. Nossa Senhora do O, 1759/2003 6,650 34 Praia Grande Shop SP Praia Grande Av. Ayrton Senna da Silva, 1511 6,130 35 Guarulhos Centro SP Guarulhos Av. Antônio de Souza, 300 5,351 36 Mogi Lar SP Mogi das Cruzes Av. Pref. Carlos F. Lopes, 600 5,688 37 Jaguaré SP São Paulo Av. Corifeu De Azevedo Marques, 4160 7,937 38 Sorocaba Campolim SP Sorocaba Av. Professora Izoraida Marques Peres 5,642 39 Raposo Tavares SP São Paulo Av.Marechal Fiuza de Castro, S/N 5,386 40 Anchieta SP São Bernardo do Campo R. Garcia Lorca, 301 8,449 41 Taboão Da Serra SP Taboão da Serra R. Joao Batista de Oliveira, 47/329 6,847 42 S.J.C. Colinas SP São José dos Campos Av. Jorge Zarur, 100 Jardim Apolo 7,262 43 Interlagos SP São Paulo Av.Sargento Geraldo Santana, 1491 5,811 44 Aeroporto SP São Paulo Av. Washington Luis, 5859 7,613 45 Guarulhos B. Maia SP Guarulhos Av. Salgado Filho, 4000 5,649 46 Guaianazes SP São Paulo Estrada Itaquera Guaianazes, 2671 6,743 47 R. Preto P. Vargas SP Ribeirão Preto Av. Presidente Vargas, 1671 6,026 48 Campinas Abolição SP Campinas R. Abolicao, 2013 8,477 49 Anhanguera SP São Paulo R. Samuel Klabin, 193 9,122 50 Penha SP São Paulo Av. São Miguel, 962/1006 7,443