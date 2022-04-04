Sendas Distribuidora S A : Notice to the Market - Notice to the Market Joint Assaí and GPA
04/04/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição("GPA")andSendas Distribuidora S.A.("Assaí"),pursuant to article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, hereby inform their shareholders and the market in general that the assignment of the exploration rights of over 40 commercial points to Assaí has been concluded, adding to the 20 carried out in Q4 2021, we ended Q1 22 with 60 points assigned, 86% of the total, in line with the material facts already disclosed on October 14th and December 16th, 2021 related to the transaction involving theconversion of stores under the "Extra Hiper" banner operated by GPAin cash & carry stores, which will be operated by Assaí.
The other 10 remaining commercial points are expected to be concluded until the end of May 2022, date that can be postponed depending on administrative procedures.
The finalization of this important step confirms Assaí's successful growth strategy as well as the ability to execute the expansion, with the consolidation of the Company's presence in 16 capitals (such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and Recife), in some of the best points in each locality and highly recognized by the population. The list also includes stores in reference cities and major economic centers in the state of São Paulo (such as Campinas, Guarulhos, Ribeirão Preto and Santos); and also formalizes the start of the company's operations in Belo Horizonte. The complete list of the 60 commercial points can be consulted in the attached material. Assaí estimates that around 40 conversions will be delivered in the second half of 2022 and the remaining stores by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Also, the conclusion of this stage attests the extremely successful demobilization work carried out in record time by GPA and allows the New GPA to focus on its most profitable operations.
GPA and Assaí will keep the market and its shareholders informed of any other relevant facts related to the Transaction.
São Paulo, April 04, 2022.
Guillaume Marie Didier Gras
Gabrielle Castelo Branco Helú
Vice-President of Finance and Investor
Investor Relations Officer of Sendas
Relations Officer of Companhia Brasileira
Distribuidora S.A.
de Distribuição
LIST OF 60 COMMERCIAL POINTS THAT WILL BE CONVERTED INTO ASSAÍ:
