Sendas Distribuidora S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Live organized by Infomoney

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 06.057.223/0001-71

NIRE 33.300.272.909

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Law No. 6,404/1976, as amended, CVM Resolution 44/2021 and Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, of August 26, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market, that Daniela Sabbag Papa, CFO, and Gabrielle Helú, Investor Relations Officer, will participate in the live broadcast ("Live"), organized by "Infomoney", to be held on August 18, 2022, at 3 pm (BRT) and transmitted through the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVHB0QUTpkI, in which the Company's results will be discussed.

The Company invites all of its shareholders and market participants in general to participate in the Live.

São Paulo, August 15th, 2022.

Gabrielle Helú

Investor Relations Officer