Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Sendas Distribuidora S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-15 pm EDT
18.20 BRL   +1.11%
05:37pSENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Live organized by Infomoney
PU
08/09SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Institutional Presentation - August/22
PU
07/29SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira – Companies Relations Superintendent Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos – Market and Agents Relations Superintendent - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sendas Distribuidora S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Live organized by Infomoney

08/15/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/ME No. 06.057.223/0001-71

NIRE 33.300.272.909

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to Law No. 6,404/1976, as amended, CVM Resolution 44/2021 and Circular Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, of August 26, 2020, hereby informs its shareholders and the market, that Daniela Sabbag Papa, CFO, and Gabrielle Helú, Investor Relations Officer, will participate in the live broadcast ("Live"), organized by "Infomoney", to be held on August 18, 2022, at 3 pm (BRT) and transmitted through the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVHB0QUTpkI, in which the Company's results will be discussed.

The Company invites all of its shareholders and market participants in general to participate in the Live.

São Paulo, August 15th, 2022.

Gabrielle Helú

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 21:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
05:37pSENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Notice to the Market - Participation in Live organized by Infom..
PU
08/09SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Institutional Presentation - August/22
PU
07/29SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira – Companies Relations Superint..
PU
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Sendas Distribuidora S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Presentation 2Q22
PU
07/28SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTI..
PU
07/28SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON JULY 2..
PU
07/27Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
07/27Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
07/06SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON JUNE 3..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 56 413 M 11 078 M 11 078 M
Net income 2022 963 M 189 M 189 M
Net Debt 2022 11 744 M 2 306 M 2 306 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 24 250 M 4 762 M 4 762 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,00 BRL
Average target price 21,30 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes Chief Executive Officer
Daniela Sabbag Papa Director-Administration & Finance
Anderson Barres Castilho Operations Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Independent Director
José Flávio Ferreira Ramos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.38.89%4 765
WALMART INC.-8.62%362 435
SYSCO CORPORATION7.92%43 118
KROGER4.31%33 782
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.11%32 670
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED13.85%30 208