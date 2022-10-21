Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Sendas Distribuidora S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASAI3   BRASAIACNOR0

SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(ASAI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:08 2022-10-21 am EDT
18.38 BRL   +2.05%
10:00aSendas Distribuidora S A : Presentation 3Q22
PU
06:10aSendas Distribuidora S A : MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON OCTOBER 20TH, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
10/20Sendas Distribuidora S A : Earnings Release 3Q22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sendas Distribuidora S A : Presentation 3Q22

10/21/2022 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EARNINGS RELEASE

3rd QUARTER 2022

October 21st, 2022

STRONG GROWTH PACE AND THE YEAR'S HIGHEST MARKET SHARE GAIN

Accelerated expansion: conclusion of 20 hypermarket stores conversions into Assaí to date

SALES

Continued high level of growth

R$ 15.2 bi

+20 p.p

+9 p.p

+R$ 65 bi

Annualized

+R$ 3.5 bi

(Expansion)

(SSS)

Gross Sales

vs. 3Q21

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Solid results excluding effects of pre-operating expenses from conversions

3Q22

(1)

Strong

Strict

9M22 (1)

R$ 1.1 bi

operational

expenses

R$ 2.8 bi

+26.0%

+25.0%

leverage

control

Mg 7.7%

Mg 7.3%

NET INCOME

Operational leverage partially offset higher interest rate effects

3Q22

9M22

R$ 281 M

R$ 318 M(1)

R$ 814 M

R$ 860 M(1)

Mg 2.0%

+4%

Mg 2.1%

+6%

Mg 2.3%

Mg 2.2%

(1) Excluding pre-operating expenses in both periods and fiscal credits from 2021

EXPRESSIVE EXPANSION NUMBERS

44 new stores in the LTM

  • +30% sales area

23 openings in 9M22:

9 organic stores

+18K

Start of hyper conversions: 14 stores in 3Q22

Jobs

Created

Anhanguera Store (hypermarket conversion)

CONTINUOUS INVESTIMENTS IN IMPROVEMENTS TO SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

Top-notch commercial strategy contributes to improve sales and customer traffic

Gross Profit

(R$ Million)

SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENTS ON GROSS MARGIN

Successful comercial dynamics

Anniversary Campaign - Assaí 48 Years

Market Share Gains

2,145

1,826

2,254

on total stores & same-stores basis

Adjustments to assortments and services

Campina Grande (PB)

Interlagos (SP)

Alto da XV (PR)

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

Gross

16.0%

16.1%

16.3%

margin (1)

  1. % Net Sales

New stores with better margin performance

  • High-densityand prime locations
  • Brand strength
  • Business model

Interlagos (SP)

3

RECORD EBITDA BOOSTED BY STRONG OPERATIONAL LEVERAGE

Expenses control and effective commercial dynamics contribute to consistent performance

SG&A (1)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)

Quarter

YTD

+26%

+23%

-0.2 p.p.

R$ 1,1Bi

R$ 2,7Bi

R$ 1,0Bi

-0.4 p.p.

R$ 848M

R$ 2,2Bi

Ex. Pre-Operating

Expenses

Pre-operating

9.0%

9.2%

Expenses:

8.8%

7.3%

7.7%

7.1%

R$ 56M

+50 stores under

7.9%

7,9%

7.4%

construction

~6K hires

In line with

Other Expenses

guidance(4) of

(cleaning, security,

fees, etc.)

7%

3Q21 (3)

3Q22

3Q22 (3)

3Q21 (2) (3)

3Q22

3Q22 (3)

9M21 (2)

9M22

(1)

Post-IFR16 (% Net Sales)

(2)

Excluding fiscal credits

(3)

Excluding pre-operating expenses

4

(4)

Guidance for 2022, according TO Reference Form

STRONG CASH GENERATION SUPPORTS HIGH LEVEL OF INVESTMENTS AND LEVERAGE

CDI 3x higher and gross debt increase, in line with expansion project

Financial Result

(R$ million)

Quarter

YTD

Cash Generation

Net Debt (2)

ND/EBITDA (3)

-440

-126

-164

-1,070

-333

-443

-210-737

3Q21

Cash Generation

Investments

Extra Stores Payment

R$ 5.2 bi

-1.84x

+R$ 3.2 bi

-R$ 2.9 bi

-R$ 1.4 bi

-77

-88

-314

-233

Financial Expenses

-R$ 1.2 bi

3Q213Q22

9M219M22

Fin. Result.

-0.8%

-2.3%

-0.8%

-1.9%

Pre-IFRS16(1)

Net Financial Result - Pré-IFRS16

Interest on lease liabilities

3Q22

R$ 7.5 bi

-2.68x

  1. % Net sales
  2. incl. Credit Cards Receivable not discounted
  3. Adjusted EBITDA Pre-IFRS 16.

Indebtedness in line with estimates, given the

hypermarket conversion project

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sendas Distribuidora SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 13:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
10:00aSendas Distribuidora S A : Presentation 3Q22
PU
06:10aSendas Distribuidora S A : MINUTES TO THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON OCTOBE..
PU
10/20Sendas Distribuidora S A : Earnings Release 3Q22
PU
10/20Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
10/20Sendas Distribuidora S A : Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira – Companies Relations Superint..
PU
10/06Sendas Distribuidora S A : Social and Environmental Beef Purchasing
PU
09/08Sendas Distribuidora S A : Institutional Presentation - September/22
PU
09/05Sendas Distribuidora S.A.(BOVESPA:ASAI3) added to Braz..
CI
08/22Sendas Distribuidora S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 22, 2..
PU
08/17Brazil's GPA anticipates $387 mln in receivables from Assai deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 56 080 M 10 765 M 10 765 M
Net income 2022 1 065 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2022 13 118 M 2 518 M 2 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 24 263 M 4 658 M 4 658 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 18,01 BRL
Average target price 23,03 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belmiro de Figueiredo Gomes Chief Executive Officer
Daniela Sabbag Papa Director-Administration & Finance
Anderson Barres Castilho Operations Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Independent Director
José Flávio Ferreira Ramos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.38.97%4 658
WALMART INC.-7.33%363 952
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.72%39 072
KROGER-5.13%30 186
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-9.32%26 443
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED5.57%25 974