Sendas Distribuidora S A : Presentation 3Q22

EARNINGS RELEASE
3rd QUARTER 2022
October 21st, 2022
STRONG GROWTH PACE AND THE YEAR'S HIGHEST MARKET SHARE GAIN
Accelerated expansion: conclusion of 20 hypermarket stores conversions into Assaí to date
SALES
Continued high level of growth
R$ 15.2 bi
+20 p.p
+9 p.p
+R$ 65 bi
Annualized
+R$ 3.5 bi
(Expansion)
(SSS)
Gross Sales
vs. 3Q21
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Solid results excluding effects of pre-operating expenses from conversions
3Q22
(1)
Strong
Strict
9M22 (1)
R$ 1.1 bi
operational
expenses
R$ 2.8 bi
+26.0%
+25.0%
leverage
control
Mg 7.7%
Mg 7.3%
NET INCOME
Operational leverage partially offset higher interest rate effects
9M22
R$ 281 M
R$ 318 M(1)
R$ 814 M
R$ 860 M(1)
Mg 2.0%
+4%
Mg 2.1%
+6%
Mg 2.3%
Mg 2.2%
(1) Excluding pre-operating expenses in both periods and fiscal credits from 2021
EXPRESSIVE EXPANSION NUMBERS
44 new stores in the LTM
23 openings in 9M22:
•
9 organic stores
+18K
Start of hyper conversions: 14 stores in 3Q22
Jobs
Created
Anhanguera Store (hypermarket conversion)
CONTINUOUS INVESTIMENTS IN IMPROVEMENTS TO SHOPPING EXPERIENCE
Top-notch commercial strategy contributes to improve sales and customer traffic
Gross Profit
(R$ Million)
SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENTS ON GROSS MARGIN
Successful comercial dynamics
Anniversary Campaign - Assaí 48 Years
Market Share Gains
2,145
1,826
2,254
on total stores & same-stores basis
Adjustments to assortments and services
Campina Grande (PB)
Interlagos (SP)
Alto da XV (PR)
1Q22
2Q22
Gross
16.0%
16.1%
16.3%
margin (1)
New stores with better margin performance
Interlagos (SP)
3
RECORD EBITDA BOOSTED BY STRONG OPERATIONAL LEVERAGE
Expenses control and effective commercial dynamics contribute to consistent performance
SG&A (1)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
Quarter
YTD
+26%
+23%
-0.2 p.p.
R$ 1,1Bi
R$ 2,7Bi
R$ 1,0Bi
-0.4 p.p.
R$ 848M
R$ 2,2Bi
Ex. Pre-Operating
Expenses
Pre-operating
9.0%
9.2%
Expenses:
8.8%
7.3%
7.7%
7.1%
R$ 56M
+50 stores under
7.9%
7,9%
7.4%
construction
~6K hires
In line with
Other Expenses
guidance(4) of
(cleaning, security,
fees, etc.)
7%
3Q21 (3)
3Q22
3Q22 (3)
3Q21 (2) (3)
9M21 (2)
9M22
(1)
Post-IFR16 (% Net Sales)
(2)
Excluding fiscal credits
(3)
Excluding pre-operating expenses
4
(4)
Guidance for 2022, according TO Reference Form
STRONG CASH GENERATION SUPPORTS HIGH LEVEL OF INVESTMENTS AND LEVERAGE
CDI 3x higher and gross debt increase, in line with expansion project
Financial Result
(R$ million)
Quarter
YTD
Cash Generation
Net Debt (2)
ND/EBITDA (3)
-440
-126
-164
-1,070
-333
-443
-210-737
3Q21
Investments
Extra Stores Payment
R$ 5.2 bi
-1.84x
+R$ 3.2 bi
-R$ 2.9 bi
-R$ 1.4 bi
-77
-88
-314
-233
Financial Expenses
-R$ 1.2 bi
3Q213Q22
9M219M22
Fin. Result.
-0.8%
-2.3%
-1.9%
Pre-IFRS16(1)
Net Financial Result - Pré-IFRS16
Interest on lease liabilities
3Q22
R$ 7.5 bi
-2.68x
Indebtedness in line with estimates, given the
hypermarket conversion project
5
