Sendas Distribuidora S A : INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTION PLAN, APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN THE MEETING HELD ON JUNE 1st, 2021 (Form 6-K)

INFORMATION ON CAPITAL INCREASE DUE TO THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTION PLAN, APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN THE MEETING HELD ON JUNE 1st, 2021.

In compliance with article 30 of CVM Rule No 480/09, as amended, the Company hereby provides the information required in the Exhibit 30-XXXII of such Rule, regarding the capital increase approved by the Company's Board of Directors on June 1st, 2021, due to the exercise of stock options granted to certain employees under the Company's stock option plans, as follows:

1. Date of the shareholders meeting in which the stock option plan was approved

On December 31, 2020 our shareholders approved, in an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, the creation of a Stock Option Plan (' Stock Option Plan ') and the creation of a Stock Option Compensation Plan (' Compensation Plan ', jointly with the Stock Option Plan, the ' Plans ').

2. Amount of the capital increase and new capital stock

The approved capital increase is of R$17,726,689.34 (seventeen million, seven hundred twenty-six thousand, six hundred eighty-nine reais and thirty-four cents).

After the increase, the Company's capital stock will be changed from the current R$761,274,134.78 (seven hundred sixty-one million, two hundred seventy-four thousand, one hundred thirty-four reais and seventy-eight cents) to R$779,000,824.12 (seven hundred seventy-nine million, eight hundred twenty-four reais and twelve cents).

3. Number of shares issued of each type and class

The capital increase was approved by means of the issuance of 544,106 (five hundred, forty-four thousand, one hundred and six) common shares.

In accordance with the Company's By-laws, such common shares issued have the same characteristics and conditions and enjoy the same rights, benefits and advantages of other existing common shares issued by the Company, including dividends and other capital's remuneration that may be declared by the Company.

4. Issuance price of the new shares

(i) exercise of Series C4: 72,606 (seventy-two thousand, six hundred and six) common shares, at the issuance rate of R$42.80 (forty-two reais and eighty cents) per share;

(ii) exercise of Series B5: 22,363 (twenty-two thousand, three hundred sixty-three) common shares, at the issuance rate of R$0.01 (one cent) per share;

(iii) exercise of Series C5: 124,354 (one hundred twenty-four thousand, three hundred fifty-four) common shares, at the issuance rate of R$47.19 (forty-seven reais and nineteen cents) per share;

(iv) exercise of Series B6: 74,564 (seventy-four thousand, five hundred sixty-four) common shares, at the issuance rate of R$0.01 (one cent) per share;

(v) exercise of Series C6: 102,302 (one hundred and two thousand, three hundred and two) common shares, at the issuance rate of R$53.23 (fifty-three reais and twenty-three cents) per share;

(vi) exercise of Series B7: 62,283 (sixty-two thousand, two hundred eighty-three) common shares, at the issuance rate of R$0.01 (one cent) per share;

(vii) exercise of Series C7: 85,634 (eighty-five thousand, six hundred thirty-four) common shares, at the issuance rate of R$ 38.58 (thirty-eight reais and fifty-eight cents) per share.

5. Price of each type and class of the issuer's shares in the markets in which they are traded:

The common shares of the Company (ASAI3) became negotiated from March 1st, 2021, reason why the Company presents below the prices of the shares from such date.

Price Mar/21 Apr/21 May/21 Avarage R$ 72.18 R$ 78.90 R$ 86.46 Maximum R$ 78.50 R$ 82.95 R$ 90.54 Minimum R$ 67.61 R$ 73.34 R$ 80.22

Average price for the last ninety (90) days (from March 1st, 2021, until May 31st, 2021): R$ 78.61

6. Percentage of potential dilution resulting from the issuance

Percentage of dilution of 0.2023483657917%.